Khabib ready to fight Mayweather, but not for $600m

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov said he is ready to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. but dismissed the boxing legend's demand for $600million.

Mayweather (50-0) faced UFC icon Conor McGregor in a blockbuster boxing bout in 2017 and the 43-year-old won in Las Vegas.

The undefeated boxer is ready to step back in the ring, either for a rematch with McGregor or a matchup against unbeaten mixed-martial arts fighter Khabib (28-0), after naming his price.

RELATED| Khabib on McGregor rematch: $100m to beat up that idiot again? That's irrational

Khabib was asked about Mayweather's demands after fronting the media for his highly anticipated UFC 249 showdown with Tony Ferguson on April 18, calling for 11 rounds of boxing and one of MMA.

"Who is gonna give him this money? Not me," Russian Khabib told reporters in Las Vegas on Friday.

"Dana isn't going to give him $600m. If you want to fight, we can make a fight like this: 11-round boxing, one round MMA.

"If we can make deal, we can fight… we have option. $100m to fight with him in the middle east.

"I think Mayweather is a very big name. I have big name too and we can fight but we need 11 round box, one round MMA. Let's go, I'm ready."

Khabib and Ferguson (25-3) came together more than a month out from their blockbuster bout in Brooklyn, where the former will put his lightweight belt on the line.

The pair traded verbal jabs before Khabib kicked Ferguson's belt off the stage in a tense moment.

"He is a very good fighter but why people don't like him is because he's stupid," Khabib said. "Nobody understands him, honestly, he looks stupid, that's why nobody likes him. But he's a very good fighter and I respect his skill, that's why he's here."

Ferguson added: "I'm going to hit you so hard in your stomach, you're going to piss f****** blood."