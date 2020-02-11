Fencing to feature in Khelo India University Games

Fencing will make its debut in the Khelo India set up during the upcoming Khelo India University Games, which will be held in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1.

The decision has been lauded by up-and-coming fencers, who feel the competition is a fine platform for them to hone their skills.

Jagmeet Kaur, who won the gold medal in the team event at the South Asian Games last year, said: "The Khelo India University Games will be very good for fencing since there are not too many competitions for us. So, the more competitions take place the better it is for us. The fencers in India will get exposure by playing in the Khelo India University Games." Jagmeet, 18, will represent Guru Nanak Dev University.

Ena Arora, who will be part of the Punjab University team, felt that with continued support from the government, Indian fencers will perform much better at the national and international levels.



"It's great that the government is supporting fencing through the Khelo India University Games. With continued support, I am sure that Indian athletes will perform well at the national and international levels. We will have better chances to win medals at the highest level," said the 22-year-old.

Udaivir Singh, who also represent the Guru Nanak Dev University, said the Khelo India University Games will provide the much-needed exposure to many fencers in India.



"The Khelo India University Games will be a big boost to our sport since we don't have too many competitions. The more exposure the better for all athletes. The level of opponents is very low in India. I have been training in France for the last one and a half years and the fencers there are much better in comparison to the fencers in India. The fencers here don't have much exposure," he said.