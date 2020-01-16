Khelo India Games: Harshada Garud stamps her class in weightlifting

Harshada Garud raised her game to bag the under-17 girls’ 45kg youth title with an aggregate of 139kg on the opening day of weightlifting competitions at Khelo India youth Games here on Thursday.

Harshada’s showing, which was better than the National record of 132kg and is yet to be ratified, helped her top the combined list of under-17 and under-21 lifters. It also contributed in Maharashtra’s dominating performance of five medals, including three gold medals, in the weightlifting arena.

The Pune girl lifted 62kg in her final snatch attempt to lead the table. She failed in her first effort of 74kg in clean and jerk, but recovered to end up with 77kg and surge ahead.

Under-17 lifter Gyneshwari Yadav of Chhattisgarh (snatch 61kg, clean and jerk 76kg, total 137kg) and Haryana’s Komal Kohar, who topped the under-21 category, (59kg, 75kg, 134kg) stayed behind Harshada in the overall list.

Techi Nadam (58kg, 75kg, 133kg) of Arunachal Pradesh and Sufina Jasmin (57kg, 73kg, 130kg) placed second and third respectively in under-21 category.

Among other Maharashtra lifters, Soumya Dalvi (50kg, 66kg,116kg) and Aarati Tatguni (50kg, 65kg, 115kg) claimed under-17 girls’ 40kg gold and silver respectively.

Mukund Aher, who was fifth last year, (82kg, 102kg, 184kg) and Uday Mahajan (81kg, 95kg, 176kg) claimed the first two places in boys’ under-17 49kg class.

CYCLING:

Karnataka’s Danamma Chichakha, Sahana Kudiganur, Keerthi Ramaswamy and Meghna Gugad won the girls’ under-21 team pursuit (4000m) gold with a timing of 5:38.298.

Andaman and Nicobar’s Celestina (12.928) and David Beckhame (10.891) took girls’ and boys’ sprint (200m) titles respectively to complete their respective individual double crowns.

SHOOTING:

Haryana’s 13-year-old Shiva Narwal (243.2 points) pocketed the boys’ under-17 10m air pistol gold. His state-mate Naveen Singh (246.1) was the under-21 champion.

WRESTLING:

Pankaj (Uttar Pradesh), Pradeep (Haryana) Saddam (Maharashtra) won gold medals in boys’ under-21 Greco Roman 51kg, 55kg and 60kg respectively.

Maharashtra was firmly positioned atop the medals table with an overall tally of 125 medals, including 33 gold.