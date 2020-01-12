Khelo India Youth Games: Ancy Sojan shines with two gold medals

Kerala’s Ancy Sojan gave her best to win Women's under-21 100m and long jump titles in the Khelo India Youth Games here on Sunday.

Ancy timed 12.21 to take the 100m crown and leaped to 6.36m to claim the long jump gold medal with a new meet record.

Tamil Nadu’s A.Sherin, who set the mark at 6.15m last year, settled for the silver with 6.30m. T.K. Sandra Babu of Kerala was third with 5.99m.

Nuzrat Ali clocked 10.77 to beat Delhi's Abhinav Panwar (10.82) for the under-21 100m title. Kunal Kaushik's Under-17 shot put gold with a throw of 17.68m helped Haryana snatch another gold medal.

Sadanand Kumar of Jharkhand (10.95) and Jeevanji Deepthi (12.26), who created a new meet record lowering Avantika Narale’s 12.36, were the 100m gold medalists in under-17 sections.

M. Karunya (46.18m) and Hema Malini (46.54m) made Tamil Nadu proud by securing gold in under-21 discus throw and javelin respectively.

Hema Malini achieved the top honour with a new meet record, bettering the old mark of 46.36m set by Manpreet Kaur last year.

Maharashtra’s Abhay Bhatu Gurav and Poorva Hitesh Sawant bagged gold medals in under-21 high jump (2.07m, equaling meet record) and under-17 triple jump (11.89m) respectively.

CYCLING:

Madhura Waykar and Pooja Danole fetched yellow metal for Maharashtra in cycling. Waykar timed 27.20.81 in under-21 individual time trial (20km), while Pooja clocked 24:17.778 for the under-17 time trial (15km).

ARCHERY:

In under-21 recurve competition, Maharashtra’s Tisha Sacheti beat Pramilaben Barla (Gujarat) 6-4 in the semifinals to set up a title clash with Haryana’s Himani, who defeated Sakshi Tote of Maharashtra 5 (8)-5 (7).

Maharashtra's Sachin Vedwan recorded a comfortable 6-2 win over state mate Mayur Rokade, while Jagdish Choudhary of Rajasthan beat Sunny Kumar of Haryana 7-3 to reach the under-21 recurve final.

Maharashtra continued to top the table with 34 medals, including 11 gold, followed by Delhi (18) and Uttar Pradesh (16).