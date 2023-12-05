MagazineBuy Print

KIIT University bags Best Sports Facility award in CII Sports Business Awards 2023

KIIT & KISS founder, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, received the award from Chanakya Chaudhry, chairman of the CII National Committee on Sports.

Published : Dec 05, 2023 13:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Achyuta Samanta receiving the award.
Achyuta Samanta receiving the award. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Achyuta Samanta receiving the award. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) bagged the Best Sports Facility award in the first edition of the CII Sports Business Awards 2023.

KIIT and KISS founder, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, received the award from Chanakya Chaudhry, chairman of the CII National Committee on Sports.

Jay Shah, secretary of the BCCI and president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was bestowed with the Best Sports Business Leader award. Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation, and Samanta were recognised as the best Sports Business Leaders.

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was awarded the Sports Franchise of the Year award, while Tamil Nadu was awarded as the Best State for promoting sports.

The jury was comprised of national and global leaders from the world of sports including Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra and many other illustrious panellists.

Earlier, KIIT was awarded the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar 2022 by the Government of India. The institute also received the FICCI India Sports Award 2022, the Sportstar Aces Award 2022 by The Hindu Group, and the Biju Patnaik Sports Award 2019.

