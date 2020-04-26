Lockdown: Jeremy Lalrinnunga watching war movies to lift spirits

Confined to his room in the NIS Patiala campus, Youth Olympics champion weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga is watching true story-based war movies to keep his morale up in the time of lockdown.

Even as he cannot do his regular training due to the restrictions and is keeping fit by doing bare minimum exercises, the 17-year-old from Mizoram is watching movies such as Fury, Hacksaw Ridge and Midway to stay away from frustration.

“I watch true story-based war movies and action movies. Such movies teach you to keep fighting till the end without giving up,” Jeremy said.

Jeremy also relies on the Bible to lift his mood. “Whenever I feel low, I read the Bible, pray to God and call up my parents. I also speak to my coach and physio and seek their advice.”

Jeremy is not unduly worried about his Olympic qualification. “I don’t think much about it. Whatever happens, happens for the best. In case I don’t qualify, I will have no regrets. Everybody thought I could give a fight only in 2024 Olympics, but I and my coach (Vijay Sharma) tried for the Tokyo Olympics. I competed in several events and gained experience. There is 99 per cent chance of qualifying. Rest is in the hands of God.”

The teenager, who won his maiden National crown in 67kg here in February, seeks inspiration from his past. “Even though I am not lifting weights at the moment, I will get back to form in one month. In November 2015, I picked up a cut in my upper abdomen while playing with my friend (at the Army Sports Institute in Pune). It happened accidentally as he had a blade in his hand.

“I had eight stitches and I spent about a month in recovery. But I got back my form with a training of a little more than a month and broke two records – 90kg in snatch and 198kg total – in 50kg weight category in my first sub-junior National championships (in February 2016). There is no reason why I cannot do it again,” said Jeremy.