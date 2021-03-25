LPGA makes tweaks to spring schedule

The LPGA announced schedule modifications in advance of four tournaments that were canceled last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lotte Championship, scheduled for April 14-17, has been moved to Kapolei Golf Club in Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii. It had been scheduled for the Ko Olina Golf Club, also on Oahu. Kapolei Golf Club returns to the LPGA schedule after previously hosting an event from 1996-2001.

It will be a quick turnaround to the following week's Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, which now will start a day earlier than scheduled and run from Wednesday-Saturday, April 21-24. That event is set for Los Angeles' Wilshire Country Club.

By ending the Los Angeles event on a Saturday, it gives players and tour officials an extra day for international travel to the Far East for a pair of events.

The HSBC Women's World Championship will take place April 29-May 2 at Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong Course in Singapore, while the Honda LPGA Thailand will take place May 6-9 at Siam Country Club's Pattaya Old Course in Chonburi, Thailand.

The status of the Blue Bay LPGA, scheduled for China from May 13-16, still is pending. The LPGA said in a statement that a decision on that event will made in the coming weeks, once the tour is able "to fully assess the situation with its partners in China."

"We are incredibly appreciative of our global partners who are going above and beyond to ensure playing opportunities for our athletes," LPGA chief tournament business officer Ricki Lasky said in a release. "With the support of these partners, we are working to provide our athletes with a safe competitive environment and a platform to share their talents and stories with fans around the world. We are in for an incredibly exciting 2021 season, and this Act Like a Founder spirit from our partners shows their dedication to supporting and promoting women's golf."