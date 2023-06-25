MagazineBuy Print



Maharashtra Ironmen wins inaugural Premier Handball League

Maharashtra maintained the upper hand through out the final against Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh and won 38-24.

Published : Jun 25, 2023 22:47 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Maharashtra Ironmen with the PHL title.
Maharashtra Ironmen with the PHL title. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Maharashtra Ironmen with the PHL title. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Maharashtra Ironmen was crowned champion of the first-ever season of the Premier Handball League (PHL) after it secured a 38-24 victory against the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh.

The Ironmen were more effective in attack in the early minutes of the game. Igor Chiseliov started the game by holding off challenges from the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh players with ease and was finding a way to score. A couple of stunning saves by Omid Reza in the Uttar Pradesh goal got his team back into the game.

Mankesh Poonia of the Golden Eagles opened the scoring for his team as they started to find their feet in attack. Sukhveer Singh Brar also got into his attacking groove soon and consolidated the Golden Eagles’ position.

READ | GCL is a game-changer for chess like IPL and PKL, says Mumba Masters coach Srinath

By the 15-minute mark, however, the score read 8-5 in favour of the Ironmen.

Strikes from Harjinder Panjeta, Mankesh Poonia and Jyotiram Bhushan Shinde proved cricual as the Golden Eagles managed to stay within touching distance. The half came to an end soon with the score at 16-12 in favour of Maharashtra.

In the second half, goals from Kiani, Ankit and Manjeet saw the Ironmen extend their lead further. The Ironmen kept a lead going into the last quarter of the game.

The Ironmen continued breaching the Golden Eagles’ defence in the final period and clinched the title.

Sukhveer Singh Brar of the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh won the Golden Ball for his 102 goals across the league. Rahul TK of the Telugu Talons secured the Golden Glove for amassing a league-high of 184 saves. Brar of Uttar Pradesh was also awarded the Most Valuable Player award

