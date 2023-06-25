MagazineBuy Print

India crosses 150-medal mark at Special Olympics 2023 on  penultimate day in Berlin

Indian contingent had a whopping 157 medals (Gold : 66; Silver: 50; Bronze: 41) at the penultimate day of the Special Olympics World Games 2023 on Saturday.

Published : Jun 25, 2023 12:49 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian women’s team won gold in women’s unified team event in volleyball.
Indian women’s team won gold in women’s unified team event in volleyball. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Indian women’s team won gold in women’s unified team event in volleyball. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian contingent had a whopping 157 medals (Gold : 66; Silver: 50; Bronze: 41) at the penultimate day of the Special Olympics World Games 2023 on Saturday.

In what has become a regular theme, roller skating led the way for the contingent, bringing five medals home (2 gold, 3 silver). Among the gold medallists were Arayan (300m) and Deepen (1000m), who joined their peers at the top of the podium from the roller-skating arena.

The day proved incredibly fruitful for many of India’s team event athletes, with Indian teams winning gold in basketball and volleyball.

Basketball in particular was almost an all-Indian ruled event. In the men’s/mixed 5x5 basketball India beat Portugal 6-3 to claim gold. The women’s 5x5 team were in the final, but were beaten by Sweden to finish with a silver.

On the volleyball courts, India beat Korea in the men’s/mixed volleyball 2-0 (25-19, 25-16) to take home the bronze medal. In the women’s unified team event, the team won gold, beating UAE in a brilliantly topsy-turvy encounter. It was always going to be a close encounter, and as a spectacle it did not disappoint. India edged the first game 25-22 before UAE rallied to eke out the second 25-19. From there it became a matter of who blinked first, with the teams trading point for point in the final set. India edged it 15-12 to take home the honours.

In the men’s tennis singles Level 5, Swaraaj Singh lost to Tamas Torok to win silver in the event.

India also added a silver in the female handball finals, losing to Azerbaijan in the finals.

In athletics, India’s relay teams were in action through the day, and the men’s 4x100m team comprising of Gajendra Kumar, Baishnab Rajpalia, Saket Kundu and Rohan qualified for the finals, where they finished a brilliant fourth, just outside the medals, edged out by Canada by seven hundredths of a second.

The final day’s action will see India vie for medals in athletics, lawn tennis and cycling before a grand closing ceremony closes the action in this edition of the Games.

