May 6: Indian sports news wrap of the day

Vani is best Indian at tied 43rd, Tvesa and Amandeep trail on LET

Vani Kapoor, who flew in from Australia, to tee up at the Comunidad de Madrid Ladies Open here, opened the week with an even par 72 that comprised four birdies and four bogeys.

At tied 43rd, she was the best among three Indians in the field.

Tvesa Malik, who was recently picked in the Indian team for the Asian Games in September, had one birdie and one double bogey in her round of 1-over 73 and was tied 60th while Amandeep Drall, who like Vani Kapoor, flew in from Australia, shot 77 and was lying tied 109th.

With Top-60 and ties making the cut, the Indian trio will have to put in a solid second round.

Maja Stark, who has been on a fine streak, shared the lead with Agathe Sauzon and Jess Karlsson on day one. They shot matching rounds of five-under-par 67 at Jarama-RACE Golf Club in the Spanish capital.

Stark, the Race to Costa del Sol leader, has recorded two second-place finishes and a win in the last three weeks on the Ladies European Tour and continued to be among the front runners with six birdies and one bogey, despite struggling with her driver.

Sauzon's round contained five birdies, two bogeys and an eagle on the 513-yard 11th hole.

Karlsson made eight birdies and three bogeys to share the lead, despite a recent illness. The 29-year-old Swede says she still feels fatigued after contracting the coronavirus in January and has been told by medical professionals that she likely has long COVID.

The prolonged after-effects mean that she has only played in one of the first eight LET tournaments of the 2022 Ladies European Tour season, the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

A further four players are a stroke back on 68: Tiia Koivisto, Linette Littau Durr Holmslykke and home hopes Carmen Alonso and Cayetana Fernandez.

Disappointing starts for Shubhankar, Chawrasia at Belfry

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and SSP Chawrasia endured a disappointing opening round at the Betfred British Masters and run the risk of missing the cut.

Sharma carded 1-over 73 and Chawrasia, a four-time winner on the Tour, shot a 2-over 74 at the tournament hosted by Danny Willett.

Sharma, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, is T-76 and Chawrasia is T-96. Both will need a solid second round to make the cut.

The 25-year old Sharma started with three bogeys and later had two birdies for 73, while Chawrasia, who started on the 10th, closed with a double bogey on eighth and a bogey on ninth to finish with a 74.

Ryan Fox and Thorbjorn Olesen carded six under par rounds of 66 to share the first round lead.

Olesen, who represented Team Europe at the 2018 Ryder Cup, set the clubhouse target after a blemish-free round on the Brabazon Course with Fox matching him late in the day to join him at the top of the leaderboard.

The pair sit one stroke ahead of Germany’s Hurly Long, Scotsman Richie Ramsay and Ashun Wu of China, who each carded five under par rounds of 67.

Sharma, who began 2022 with a second place finish at the Rolex Series Abu Dhabi HSBC event, has had just one more Top-15 finish in Kenya since then.

As for Chawrasia, he has missed six cuts in nine starts and only one of the three cuts has been outside India.

Rasmus Hojgaard, who won the ISPS HANDA UK Championship at The Belfry in 2020, is one stroke further back alongside Italy’s Edoardo Molinari and South African duo Brandon Stone and Justin Walters.

Tournament host Danny Willett carded a one over par round of 73, but raised 4,000 punds for the tournament’s official charity Prostate Cancer UK.

Title sponsors Betfred have pledged to donate 1,000 pounds for every birdie and 2,000 pounds for every eagle made by the 2016 Masters Tournament champion, with Willett carding four birdies on day one.

-PTI