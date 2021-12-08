MFN 7 to be held in Hyderabad

With the success of the last three editions in the UAE, the seventh edition of India's biggest Mixed Martial Arts competition, Matrix Fight Night is set to return to India. The main fight night of MFN 7 set to take place at the iconic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on 10th December.

The event is sanctioned by the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA), India’s Largest and Oldest Governing body for Mixed Martial Arts in India.

In the main event of the night, Afghanistan's Abdul Azim Badakhshi will square off against Brazil's Marcelo Guarilha in the Featherweight bout. Speaking of the match-up, Abdul said, "When I step in the cage, I enter to win. I respect my opponent, but I do not play to lose."

A confident Marcelo added, "I am here to prove myself. MFN has given me the opportunity to showcase what I can do, and I will not leave my fans disappointed."

The co-main event on Fight Night will see the decider being played out between Dhruv Chaudhary and Sumeet Khade in the Lightweight division. The two fighters have squared off twice before with both winning one each via judges' decision. "This time, I do not want the fight to go to the judges. I will be aiming to win quickly," Sumeet said.

"Real life is very different from life in the cage. All I know is that I have to beat my opponent and win," Dhruv added.

Meanwhile, the fans can witness all the drama before the fight day at the weighing-in ceremony and the virtual press conference on November 9th 2021, where all the fighters will come face to face for one last time before their bouts.

“It feels good to be back home. MFN has made its international aspirations very clear with back-to-back three successful shows in Dubai amidst the pandemic. Not forgetting our roots, we are home with MFN7, as I always say we have just started”, said Alan Fernandes, Director Operations.