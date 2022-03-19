National weightlifting championships: Mirabai and Jerry missing from competition

The absence of Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu and Youth Olympics gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga will take the gloss off the National weightlifting championships, starting at the KITT University campus here from Sunday.

Mirabai has left for the USA for a 45-day off-season training stint in St. Louis with renowned physiotherapist Dr. Aaron Horschig.

Some other top lifters, including Jeremy, Sanket Sargar, Achinta Sheuli, Bindiya Rani and Jhili Dalabehera, are awaiting their visas for the USA trip. Leaving aside Jeremy, who has fitness issues, others will take part in the National championships.

Since several top lifters competed in the Singapore International event last month and are eager to give their best in the Commonwealth Games later this year, they are unlikely to push themselves for new marks. Others may look to raise the bar, though.

The event, which was originally scheduled to be held in January and was postponed due to the third wave of coronavirus, would be a good platform to spot talent.

The championships, which is being conducted simultaneously for the seniors, youth and junior level athletes and has attracted a large number of entries, will serve as a selection trial for the World junior and youth championships, to be held in May and June respectively.