Mumbai marathon to be held on May 30

The deferred 2021 edition of the prestigious Tata Mumbai Marathon will be held on May 30 this year, it was announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by Procam International, promoters of the event, the Full Marathon, Half Marathon and 10 Km runs will be held on ground with limited participation.

“While limited numbers will run from their scheduled location, participants from across India and the world will be able to run as one with TMM from a location of their preference, via the official TMM 2021 App,” added the statement.

For almost two decades, the third Sunday of January has been synonymous with the Mumbai marathon. The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in the event being indefinitely postponed. The organisers assured they will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with various civic and government authorities to ensure smooth conduct of the event.