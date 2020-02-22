PM Modi inaugurates first edition of Khelo India University Games 

The inaugural edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) was launched here on Saturday during a dazzling opening ceremony, with Prime Minster Narendra Modi too gracing the occasion with his virtual presence.

Modi declared the Games open though a video link: “It is a historic moment for Indian Sports. With the launch of Khelo India University Games India has entered the league of countries where university games are organized at this level. I congratulate the organizers from Odisha who have put together this spectacular event and wish the 3000+ youth athletes from across the country all the best for the Khelo India University Games.

RELATED| Rijuju: Khelo India University Games a step in right direction

“In the coming few days, the goal is to win medals but even more to better your own performance. Your hard work here will take you, your families and your country’s dream ahead. You have torch bearers like Dutee Chand here to inspire you. This is the start of a new sports revolution in India.”

A colourful 45-minute cultural-cum-entertainment show marked the ceremony, with a number of top dignitaries, led by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju, witnessing the show.

The KIUG officially began on Friday morning with competitions in archery, fencing, football, basketball and volleyball. It is the largest ever multi-discipline sports event being conducted at one venue for University students and hopes to unearth talented sportspersons for India.

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, said: “It is a moment of great pride for us to be hosting the first edition of the Khelo India University Games, here in Odisha, in association with the Government of India and the KIIT University. Khelo India University Games will provide a great platform to showcase sporting talent at the national level."

RELATED| Fencing to feature in Khelo India University Games

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, said the people of India will definitely see many international champions coming out of the Khelo India University Games.

“I’m sure we will find more Olympians and unearth more talent from the Games. It gives a platform for athletes to showcase their talent at the highest level and also for athletes to interact with one another to share expertise. I’m confident that through initiatives such as the Khelo India Youth Games and the Khelo India University Games, India will have more stars in the future,” he said.