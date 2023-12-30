MagazineBuy Print

NBA roundup: Magic beats Knicks 117-108 in front of franchise-record home crowd of 19,587

Julius Randle had 38 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in New York’s third loss in four games. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and eight assists, but shot 4 for 15 and missed all four of his 3-points shots.

Published : Dec 30, 2023 09:44 IST - 3 MINS READ

Orlando Magic and New York Knicks players in action.
Orlando Magic and New York Knicks players in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Orlando Magic and New York Knicks players in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Franz Wagner had 32 points and nine rebounds, Paolo Banchero added 29 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic held off the New York Knicks 117-108 on Friday night.

Jalen Suggs had 21 points and six assists before a franchise-record home crowd of 19,587. Wagner had also nine steals.

Julius Randle had 38 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in New York’s third loss in four games. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and eight assists but shot 4 for 15 and missed all four of his 3-points shots.

Both teams struggled from 3-point range, with New York shooting 6 for 30 and Orlando 7 for 33.

CELTICS 120, RAPTORS 118

Jaylen Brown returned from a one-game absence to score 31 points and feed Luke Kornet for the tiebreaking basket in Boston’s victory over Toronto.

After Scottie Barnes tied it at 116 with a 3-pointer with 47 seconds remaining, Boston found Kornet for a dunk with 32 seconds left. Boston’s lead stood at 119-117 when Barnes drove down the lane but couldn’t finish. Down three after replay determined that a foul occurred before the final horn, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam went to the line with 1.4 seconds left. He made the first but missed the second as the Celtics melted away the remaining time.

The Celtics, who was without starters Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis along with key reserve Al Horford, is an NBA-leading 25-6 and 16-0 at home. Boston won its fifth straight and 10th game in 11 tries.

Barnes led Toronto with 30 points.

BUCKS 119, CAVALIERS 111

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 16 rebounds, Damian Lillard scored 24 of his 31 points in the second half and Milwaukee beat Cleveland.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard each scored 14 points in the pivotal third quarter when Milwaukee outscored Cleveland 40-21 to erase a 15-point deficit and take the lead for good. The Bucks have the third-best record in the league at 24-8.

Donovan Mitchell had 34 points, six rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland in his return from a four-game absence. Jarrett Allen scored a career-high 30 points on 15-of-17 shooting and had 12 rebounds and six assists.

KINGS 117, HAWKS 110

De’Aaron Fox scored 26 of his 31 points in the second half and Sacramento overcame a 23-point, first-quarter deficit to beat Atlanta.

Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and 10 rebounds to help the Kings snap a two-game skid.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 24 points and matched a career high with five steals. Atlanta has lost four straight and 10 of 13.

WIZARDS 110, NETS 104

Deni Avdija had 21 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists, Kyle Kuzma scored 26 points and Washington beat Brooklyn.

Tyus Jones added 12 points for the Wizards, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Outside of recent back-to-back victories over the Detroit Pistons, who has currently matched the worst losing streak in NBA history, Brooklyn has lost seven in a row.

Mikal Bridges scored 19 points for Brooklyn.

