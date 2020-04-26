More Sports More Sports COVID-19: PCI donates 500 PPE kits to Delhi government The PCI is ready with 1,000 more PPE kits; they will be handed over to the central government. PTI New Delhi 26 April, 2020 16:48 IST In this picture taken on April 15, workers of Ordnance Clothing Factory stitch Personal Protective Equipment for doctors and health workers during in Chennai. More than 800 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in India. - PTI PTI New Delhi 26 April, 2020 16:48 IST The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the Delhi State government, contributing in India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.PCI secretary general Gursharan Singh said the PCI donated 500 PPE kits to the Delhi government on Saturday and is ready with 1,000 kits which will be given to the central government on Monday. “The PCI donated 500 PPE kits to Delhi government. We gave the kits to AAP Rajya Sabha MP N. D. Gupta on Saturday,” Singh told PTI.ALSO READ | Real Kashmir FC donates PPE kits to health, sanitation workersSingh was accompanied by PCI Governing Board member Ashok Bedi to hand over the kits. The kits were manufactured in Bengaluru. “We are going to hand over 1,000 PPE kits to the union sports secretary on Monday as our donation to the central government,” he added.Last month, the PCI staff donated one-day salary to the PM-Cares Fund.The COVID-19 pandemic has so far killed more than 800 people in India. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.