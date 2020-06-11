Paris 2024: IOC to maintain December deadline for event programme, athlete quotas

The International Olympic Committee Executive Board has agreed to maintain the previously set deadline of December 2020 to confirm the event programme and athlete quotas for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The IOC said the decision to stick to the existing timeline will help athletes in preparing and securing funding from appropriate bodies, while also allowing Paris 2024, International Federations and National Olympic Committees to advance with their venue, financial, and logistical planning. The deadline will also include the final decision on breakdancing, skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing, which were provisionally included on the programme for Paris 2024 last year, after receiving approval from the IOC Session in June.

Approval will be given after the sports are monitored over an 18-month period, with the performance of skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing on their Olympic debuts at Tokyo 2020 set to be considered. Breakdancing could make its debut at the 2024 Games.

Reduction in quota

The IOC Executive Board has also established key principles regarding Paris 2024 events and quotas, which includes a reduction in the overall athlete quota. “In the context of 2024, we have confirmed the principles for new sports and events for Paris 2024,” IOC president Thomas Bach said in a teleconference on Wednesday.

“First is to reduce the overall athletes’ quota to 10,500. Second is achieving gender-equal participation at the Games, at event and discipline level where possible.”

He also said that new events will be included only if there are existing venues at Paris 2024 and priority will be given to events that can accommodate athletes within the sport’s existing quota allocation.

Bach also added that the reduction in the cost and complexity of hosting the Olympic Games, particularly concerning venue requirements, was in discussion.