We are at the gates of the Tihar Jail in Delhi. Former National badminton champion Manjusha Kanwar is there, too, along with her colleagues, Kamlesh Parihar and Hamza Mujtaba. After a thorough security screening, we enter a world of intrigue. We are inside the largest Prison Complex in South Asia and the place is unlike the jails that we have grown up seeing in Indian cinema.

Sportstar is the first publication to get permission to be here to see firsthand the role sports is playing in transforming the lives of inmates, many of whom have already spent a large part of their adult life in confinement. Understandably, we don’t have access to the area where the inmates are locked up.

We visit the sports arenas where the young, all first-time inmates, are given a platform to test themselves on the field.

Manjusha, Kamlesh and Hamza are part of a programme started by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). The initiative — Parivartan — launched by IOC, is in its most exciting phase. A year has passed since this brainchild of IOC Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya entered a hitherto uncharted territory at select prisons across the country.

In coordination with the Prisons Department of the respective State police, the IOC provides coaches to train the inmates in badminton, chess, table tennis, volleyball, tennis, carrom, kabaddi, kho kho and basketball.

“Parivartan aims at building confidence and improving the well-being of prison inmates through sports. The programme is in sync with IndianOil’s core value of care and will complement our ongoing initiative of employing prison inmates and people who have completed their time in prison, as customer attendants at our fuel stations,” says Vaidya.

The Prison to Pride initiative was the original initiative of the IOC and the encouraging response led to the launch of the second phase in 17 prisons in 10 States. The programme saw close to 1000 inmates undergoing coaching in various disciplines. A team of coaches — Shivakant Mishra, Mohd Zahid, Manav, Parveen Kumar, Vishal Gupta, Swati Bhatt, Neha Rani, Manjusha, Mini Sharma and Jitender Tyagi — was drafted to accomplish the mission.

Support for the initiative has come from top sportspersons. Badminton star P. Gopi Chand notes, “This unique initiative of Parivartan — Prison to Pride is very important. I believe that the people who are in prison have a lot of energy and if we can channelise it, I think it’s great for the society. This will not only change the people but will also bring a transformation in the society where people believe that if those who are convicted can be transformed, any of us can be.”

The competitive flair among the inmates is high. The chess boards and the badminton courts are occupied during the time slot set aside for physical activities. “Our aim is to keep them busy on the field so that once they get back to their cells their minds are at peace. The whole process is to reform them so that they return to the society with a new approach to life,” says Director General (Reforms) Himanshu Shekhar.

Action packed: Inmates at the Tihar Jail engaged in a game of kho kho. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For the betterment of society: Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, Indian Oil with Sandeep Goel (right in pic) DG, Tihar Jail. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The basketball court is the noisiest. As coach Manav observes, “they look forward to the practice sessions. Some of them have picked up the lessons fast.” The pace set by the players is impressive and the passes, too, are accurate and plenty of points scored. “How was it Sir,” one of them asks with a disarming smile. It took only three sessions for the youngster to come to terms with a game he had never played.

For Manjusha, the experience has been thrilling. “We were apprehensive in the beginning but after the first interaction with them we realised this was going to be different. You feel happy when the inmates look forward to participating in disciplines of their liking. If we can make a difference to their lives, the society would gain so much whenever they return to the mainstream,” she says as two inmates, one serving life term, engage in a furious contest on the badminton court.

For National coach Syed Karimullah, time spent with the inmates at the Puzhal Central Jail in Chennai was an eye opener. “I had a very unique experience. I didn’t expect such enthusiasm from inmates for learning volleyball. They were disciplined and wanted to learn the game very fast and they respected me like a teacher. The age group of my batch was from 19 to 50, and all responded well. I’m thankful to be a part of this unique initiative.”

Having made a good number of visits and interacting with the inmates at Tihar, Manjusha says, “Thanks to this initiative, I got a chance to coach/interact with the inmates on the sports grounds within the jails. It was an absolutely unique experience and learning. I realised the power of sports can touch the inmates’ lives in a positive way as they showed interest in learning a particular game and also requested more lessons. They wanted such programmes to continue as it gave them a sense of purpose and hope, while reducing stress levels. I can never forget the day we organised matches in Jail No. 5 where inmates between 18 and 21 years were divided into two groups and played competitions in kho kho, kabaddi, basketball and volleyball. Competitions were conducted in a very healthy manner, and all reacted well. As a coach, this made me realise the essence of coaching. Hopefully this will help rehabilitate their return to the society in a very positive way.”

Former National badminton champion Manjusha Kanwar with volleyball coach Praveen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Positive way: Enthusiastic players during a volleyball competition. “The important thing is the inmates are keen to embrace the opportunities and make the most of them,” says Vaidya. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We spend time at the kho kho and kabaddi sessions. They are the most competitive. The authorities have provided them with mud courts. Dust flies as the inmates are involved in a close competition. It is clear that they love these games, too, despite the soiled clothes that may need extra efforts while washing.

Chess and badminton are equally engaging. One is witness to a game of chess where the opponents prepare themselves for a long battle. “My defence is compact,” declares the younger one. His senior just smiles and reminds him of his overwhelmingly superior record between them. “So far, a one-sided series,” the seniors quips.

Tihar Director General Sandeep Goel welcomes the process of inmates indulging in sports activities.

“I think this is what we want. To reform the inmates. It keeps them busy and away from negative thoughts. It will be good to see some of them improve and make a mark when they return to the mainstream. Imagine this initiative producing a champion sportsman at the national or international level,” Goel tells Sportstar.

Going places: A game of chess is on. The IOC is now looking forward to India’s participation in the second intercontinental online chess championship for prisoners to be held on October 13 and 14. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The enthusiasm of the inmates has given a boost to the efforts of the IOC. “Parivartan aims to reach out to the most disadvantaged and vulnerable sections of the society — prison inmates — and add joy and health to their lives by inducting them into sports. I was happy to interact with some of them and discover that they have the talent to script a good life when they leave the jail. They can take pride if their efforts to learn gives them a good life,” says Vaidya.

In the past, cricketers were invited by the Tihar authorities to interact with the inmates. Virender Sehwag and Kartik Murali spent time playing and sharing their experiences. “Such efforts are aimed at encouraging the inmates to discover their innate talent in some craft. We have many talented painters and craftsmen among the inmates,” observes Shekhar, who lauds the IOC for trying to break new ground by helping inmates with playing gear and refreshments at the end of each session. The inmates are served good food prepared by their colleagues who work in the kitchen. To convince us, the lunch comes from the same kitchen that caters to the inmates. “Delicious” is our response.

The IOC is now looking forward to India’s participation in the second Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners to be held on October 13 and 14. The event, called Chess for Freedom and organised by FIDE and the Cook County (Chicago), was held for the first time in 2019. “We are excited,” says Vaidya. Recently, as a preparatory process, a chess competition was organised between inmates of Choudwar, Cuttack and Chicago, which the former won. “This development has come as a boost to the initiative,” Vaidya adds.

As we leave the premises of Tihar, coaches and the jail authorities look forward to good results from the reforms pushed through sports activities. “The important thing is the inmates are keen to embrace the opportunities and make the most of them,” concludes Vaidya.

There is hope in every heart as the inmates look to reconstruct their lives through the medium of sports.