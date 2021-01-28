More Sports More Sports Rijiju launches reference material for use in anti-doping labs The Reference Material, identified by NDTL as one of the rarely available ones globally, would be used to strengthen anti-doping measures in all WADA-accredited labs. Y. B. Sarangi Kolkata 28 January, 2021 19:33 IST Kiren Rijiju congratulated all the scientists in NDTL and NIPER-G for the breakthrough achievement. - PTI Photo Y. B. Sarangi Kolkata 28 January, 2021 19:33 IST A reference material (RM), jointly synthesized by the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, for use in the anti-doping field was launched by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday.The RM, identified by NDTL as one of the rarely available ones globally, would be used to strengthen anti-doping measures in all World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited labs, said a statement from the Sports Ministry.During testing of a sample, RMs provide identity confirmation for prohibited substances which do not have threshold limits. Read: A nine-month dope test-free window for elite Indian athletes in 2019 NDTL and NIPER-G had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in August 2020 to synthesize 20 rare RMs over three years.“This is a special moment. I congratulate all the scientists in NDTL and NIPER-G for producing one of the 20 RMs,” said Rijiju.It has been decided to distribute 5mg of this indigenously developed RM to all the WADA-accredited dope testing laboratories, free of cost. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.