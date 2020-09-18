More Sports More Sports Tendulkar emphasises importance of safety in latest campaign The campaign starring Tendulkar, brings this out through a simple narrative with the legendary batsman sharing an important message. Team Sportstar 18 September, 2020 19:23 IST Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 18 September, 2020 19:23 IST Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, brand ambassador of DBS Bank, launched a campaign about safety and how a trusted partner can help find safe solutions in difficult times. The campaign starring Tendulkar, brings this out through a simple narrative with the legendary batsman sharing an important message. IPL 2020: Complete list of winners and runners-up from all seasons It captures the story of a small boy bored at home during the lockdown, while his family is busy with office work and domestic chores. As he attempts to step out to play with his friend, his sister stops him and suggests a safe alternative. The boy and his friend are delighted, and the film ends with Sachin sharing a message around safety. "This was definitely a shoot to remember. No set, no lights, no film crew. I had to ask people around me at home to find some time between their work to film my segments of the TVC. I truly believe that safety comes first, and I am glad to be associated with DBS' campaign as it emphasises on the importance of safety in every aspect," Tendulkar said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.