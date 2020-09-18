Tendulkar emphasises importance of safety in latest campaign

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, brand ambassador of DBS Bank, launched a campaign about safety and how a trusted partner can help find safe solutions in difficult times.

The campaign starring Tendulkar, brings this out through a simple narrative with the legendary batsman sharing an important message.

It captures the story of a small boy bored at home during the lockdown, while his family is busy with office work and domestic chores. As he attempts to step out to play with his friend, his sister stops him and suggests a safe alternative. The boy and his friend are delighted, and the film ends with Sachin sharing a message around safety.

"This was definitely a shoot to remember. No set, no lights, no film crew. I had to ask people around me at home to find some time between their work to film my segments of the TVC. I truly believe that safety comes first, and I am glad to be associated with DBS' campaign as it emphasises on the importance of safety in every aspect," Tendulkar said.