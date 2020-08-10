Tendulkar to virtually flag off marathon on Independence Day

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will virtually flag off the IDBI Federal Future Fearless Marathon on Independence Day.

Celebrating India’s 73rd Independence Day, the marathon aims to create fitness awareness, especially in the times of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Mental and physical fitness have always been important and is even more so today. It is wonderful to see enthusiastic runners registering for the IDBI Federal Future Fearless Marathon. I wish them well, as they exercise precautions and follow lockdown instructions while running towards their fitness goals,” Tendulkar, the brand ambassador of IDBI Federal Life Insurance, said.

Organised by NEB Sports, over 6000 runners have already registered for the marathon across the four categories – Full Marathon (42.2k), Half Marathon (21.1k), 10k and 5k.

The runners, each running in his or her own respective city, across the world, will need to monitor their distances and timings on any of the available tracking apps and share the links to receive certificates.

Registration and further details are available on https://nebsports.in/future-fearless-marathon/