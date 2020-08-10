More Sports More Sports Tendulkar to virtually flag off marathon on Independence Day Celebrating India’s 73rd Independence Day, the marathon aims to create fitness awareness, especially in the times of COVID-19 pandemic. Team Sportstar Mumbai 10 August, 2020 18:01 IST Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Mumbai 10 August, 2020 18:01 IST Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will virtually flag off the IDBI Federal Future Fearless Marathon on Independence Day. Celebrating India’s 73rd Independence Day, the marathon aims to create fitness awareness, especially in the times of COVID-19 pandemic."Mental and physical fitness have always been important and is even more so today. It is wonderful to see enthusiastic runners registering for the IDBI Federal Future Fearless Marathon. I wish them well, as they exercise precautions and follow lockdown instructions while running towards their fitness goals,” Tendulkar, the brand ambassador of IDBI Federal Life Insurance, said.Organised by NEB Sports, over 6000 runners have already registered for the marathon across the four categories – Full Marathon (42.2k), Half Marathon (21.1k), 10k and 5k.The runners, each running in his or her own respective city, across the world, will need to monitor their distances and timings on any of the available tracking apps and share the links to receive certificates.Registration and further details are available on https://nebsports.in/future-fearless-marathon/ Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.