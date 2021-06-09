Sky Brown, 12-year-old skateboarder set to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian

Twelve-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown is set to become Britain's youngest ever Summer Olympian after being listed as one of 20 women's Park qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Brown finished second in a Tokyo Games qualifier in May, almost a year after suffering life-threatening injuries in a training fall.

Born to a Japanese mother and a British father, the 2019 world bronze medallist has yet to be selected formally by Britain.





We are stoked that Sky Brown & Bombette Martin have qualified @SkateboardGB two quota places for the Tokyo Olympic Games. The official process of nomination & selection to @TeamGB will now follow. Keep your eyes peeled for that announcement coming soon#skateboarding pic.twitter.com/6x8fpC7714 — Skateboard GB (@SkateboardGB) June 9, 2021

New York-born compatriot Bombette Martin, 14, also qualified in Park skateboarding.

Brown would replace swimmer Margery Hinton, who was 13 years and 43 days old when she competed at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, in the British record books. Brown is 13 on July 12.

Figure skater Cecilia Colledge competed in the 1932 Winter Olympics aged 11.

The list of qualifiers also includes 46-year-old Danish professional skateboarder Rune Glifberg in men's Park.