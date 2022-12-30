Slippery flooring causes delay at 2022 Weightlifting National Championships

A below-par competition platform (flooring) forced a delay in the proceedings for more than two hours at the National weightlifting championships on Friday.

After the men’s 55 Kg-A snatch got over, Vijay Sharma, India’s head coach, raised the issue of the slippery flooring after a player slipped.

The organisers tried to rectify it, but after a while, decided to get a brand-new wooden flooring that would take more than two hours to be bought & getting it fixed. It was then that the 55Kg A clean & jerk started.

It is reliably learnt the competition platform that the Tamil Nadu State Weightlifting Association (TNSWLA) brought from SAI Mayiladuthurai was a relatively old one.

Infact, TNSWLA had requested one from Kerala Sports Council, which apparently was of a better quality, but it arrived much after the promised date of arrival.

By that time, the platform from Mayiladuthurai had already come.