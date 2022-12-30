More Sports

Slippery flooring causes delay at 2022 Weightlifting National Championships

After the men’s 55 Kg-A snatch got over, Vijay Sharma, India’s head coach, raised the issue of the slippery flooring after a player slipped.

K. Keerthivasan
NAGERCOIL 30 December, 2022 19:06 IST
NAGERCOIL 30 December, 2022 19:06 IST
Competition platform (flooring) at the National weightlifting championships in Nagercoil.

Competition platform (flooring) at the National weightlifting championships in Nagercoil. | Photo Credit: K. KEERTHIVASAN

After the men’s 55 Kg-A snatch got over, Vijay Sharma, India’s head coach, raised the issue of the slippery flooring after a player slipped.

A below-par competition platform (flooring) forced a delay in the proceedings for more than two hours at the National weightlifting championships on Friday.

After the men’s 55 Kg-A snatch got over, Vijay Sharma, India’s head coach, raised the issue of the slippery flooring after a player slipped.

Also Read
Mirabai Chanu on recovery road; first destination - gold at Asian Games

The organisers tried to rectify it, but after a while, decided to get a brand-new wooden flooring that would take more than two hours to be bought & getting it fixed. It was then that the 55Kg A clean & jerk started.

It is reliably learnt the competition platform that the Tamil Nadu State Weightlifting Association (TNSWLA) brought from SAI Mayiladuthurai was a relatively old one.

Infact, TNSWLA had requested one from Kerala Sports Council, which apparently was of a better quality, but it arrived much after the promised date of arrival.

By that time, the platform from Mayiladuthurai had already come.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us