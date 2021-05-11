More Sports More Sports Rijiju to athletes: 'Never break COVID-19 protocols of other countries' The remark came in the backdrop of Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup play-off match in Male being postponed after some players and a support staff member violated quarantine protocols in the host city. PTI New Delhi 11 May, 2021 15:39 IST Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju posted the comment while wishing Olympic-bound shooters a successful trip to Croatia. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT PTI New Delhi 11 May, 2021 15:39 IST Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday cautioned Indian sportspersons against breaking COVID-19 protocols of foreign countries while travelling for training or competition.Rijiju posted the comment while wishing Olympic-bound shooters a successful trip to Croatia, for which they left earlier in the day."Safe journey! Never break the COVID-19 protocols of other countries. Focus on training, take care and stay safe. Will provide all necessary support to our athletes and the coaches. All the best," Rijiju tweeted. Safe journey! Never break the Covid-19 protocols of other countries. Focus on training, take care and stay safe. Will provide all necessary support to our athletes and the coaches. All the best https://t.co/KaYoul0NRn— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 11, 2021 The remark came in the backdrop of Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup play-off against Eagles FC in Male being postponed after the visiting team had to tender an apology for violating quarantine protocols in the host city.Maldives sports minister Ahmed Mahloof had asked BFC to leave the island nation after two players and a support staff member of the team broke the quarantine rules and were photographed walking on the streets of Male.READ | Bengaluru FC issues apology for COVID protocols breach in MaldivesClub owner Path Jindal had stated that the violators were foreign recruits of the club.BFC's match was to take place on Tuesday but the game was cancelled following comments by Mahloof, who termed the breach as "unacceptable".The club later issued an unconditional apology and promised strictest action against the errant players and support staff member. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.