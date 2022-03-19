Reliance Foundation wins Sports for Social Good (Chairperson's choice) award at Sportstar Aces 2022

Reliance Foundation was adjudged the winner of the Sports for Social Good (Chairperson's choice) award at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Saturday.

"Distinguished guests and friends, I am honoured to receive the prestigious award on behalf of the Reliance Foundation. My gratitude to Malini (Parthasarathy) and The Hindu group for sharing and recognising our passion for Indian sport. We are a young nation brimming with talent with nearly 50 % of the population under the age of 25," Nita Ambani, member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Founder Chairperson, Reliance Foundation said in a video message.

Mirabai Chanu wins Sportstar of the Year (Female) Award at Sportstar Aces 2022

Neeraj Chopra wins Sportsman of the Year (Track and Field) award at Sportstar Aces 2022

"With the right infrastructure and training, I am sure they will make India proud. It is my dream for every child to have the right to education and the right to sport. At Reliance Foundation, we are humbled to have reached out to 21.5 million children through our education and sports for all programmes. We are committed to building a grassroots ecosystem for sports in India. Recently, India won the right to hold the International Olympic Committee's session in 2023. This historic session will open the doors of the Olympic opportunity for our youth and be the beginning of a glorious new chapter for Indian sport. I know in the audience today are many young athletes who represent our great nation on the global stage. Their story, sweat and success will inspire the coming generation. Every time an Abhinav Bindra, PV Sindhu or Neeraj Chopra win medals for India, they inspire countless youngsters to follow in their footsteps. Let us together make India a truly global sporting powerhouse. Jai Hind."

The foundation is invested in developing the schools and college sports ecosystem and drive long term sustainable impact across a variety of sports. The Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) program specifically targets this ecosystem, by investing in competitions, skill development of PE teachers, infrastructure development and community engagement (parents, students, alumni) and building a talent pipeline through this ecosystem in priority sports of athletics and football.

Neeraj Chopra wins Sportsman of the Year (Track and Field) award at Sportstar Aces 2022

Mirabai Chanu wins Sportstar of the Year (Female) Award at Sportstar Aces 2022

PV Sindhu wins Sportswoman of the Year (Racquet Sports) award at Sportstar Aces 2022

Since inception, the sports for development initiatives of RIL have reached over 21.5 million kids across the country from 13,000+ schools and colleges.

While sporting activities were at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reliance Foundation remained steadfast in efforts to have a positive impact on the sporting ecosystem through online skill enhancement and community engagement programs.

RFYS conducted 51 virtual sessions on a variety of sports-related topics including training, fitness, nutrition and well-being of athletes through partnerships with experts from Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, National Anti Doping Agency (NADA), UK Elite Sports Group (UKESG), Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC), various ISL (Indian Super League) clubs and the RF Odisha Athletics HPC among others. These sessions attracted nearly 11,000 participants from across India.

RFYS also conducted series of virtual Coach Education workshops in partnership with All India Football Coaches (AIFC) for football coaches. Overall, 21 such 3-day workshops were conducted with certification to nearly 420 coaches.