Tamil Nadu government gives permission to host outdoor competitions for non-contact sports

The State Government has given permission for organisers to conduct outdoor competitions for non-contact sports in the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and non-SDAT Stadiums by following the SOPs, according to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on Wednesday.

The Government has also given permission to athletes who are preparing for State/National and International events to use the stadiums and other sports facilities.

Former India hockey captain V. Baskaran and president of Chennai Hockey Association (CHA) said the circular issued by the Government was not clear on many counts. He asked: "Which SOPs should we follow? Should we follow the SOPs that were released a year back? Now with normalcy resuming, is there any change in SOPs? Nothing is clear. Will spectators be allowed if I want to organise the CHA first division league at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here. SDAT, can you please clarify."

Tamil Nadu Athletics Association Secretary C. Latha said there was no clarity on whether National events can be held. "Because athletes from other states will assemble for the Nationals. There is no clarity on that in the circular," she said. She also hoped that there will no restrictions on the number of athletes who can train at the SDAT stadiums. "Earlier there were restrictions on the numbers who can train at the SDAT-Stadiums. I believe there won't be any this time," she said.