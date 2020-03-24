More Sports More Sports IOA welcomes Olympics postponement, says athletes relieved of stress The Indian Olympic Association welcomed IOC's decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics by one year in view of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. PTI New Delhi 24 March, 2020 20:00 IST The IOC has sought a report from all its member nations on how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their athletes' preparations for the Tokyo Olympics. - Getty Images PTI New Delhi 24 March, 2020 20:00 IST The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday welcomed IOC’s decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics by one year in view of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, saying the country’s athletes have been relieved of having to train during a global health crisis.The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday announced postponement of the 2020 Games, scheduled for July-August, to no later than the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill. Delayed Olympics will still be called 'Tokyo 2020': Governor “IOA welcomes the decision of IOC. Discussions were held by IOC with organisers and all stakeholders prior to this,” IOA Secretary General Rajiv Mehta told PTI. “Soon after the lockdown is over, IOA would be holding meetings with athletes, federations, sponsors, etc. to revise plans.“This decision today, relieves our athletes of worries of having to train now during epidemic and perform their best in four months from now,” he added.The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 16,000 people globally. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.