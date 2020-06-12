More Sports More Sports Eighty percent of venues secured for Tokyo Olympics, say organisers The National Stadium, set to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, is one of the venues that has been successfully secured for 2021. Reuters TOKYO 12 June, 2020 15:00 IST In this picture taken on April 21, a child plays at the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo. The stadium will host the opening and closing ceremonies. - AP Reuters TOKYO 12 June, 2020 15:00 IST Tokyo 2020 organisers announced on Friday that 80 percent of the venues required to run a successful Olympics have been secured ahead of next year's rearranged Games.In the original plan for the Olympics due to start next month, 43 venues, including eight new sites built for the Games, were included.The National Stadium, set to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, is one of the venues that has been successfully secured for 2021. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.