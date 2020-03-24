More Sports More Sports Olympic torch relay postponed as Games put on hold Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori says the flame will remain in Fukushima for now. PTI Tokyo 24 March, 2020 20:12 IST The Olympic Flame burns during a ceremony in Fukushima City, Japan, on Tuesday. - AP PTI Tokyo 24 March, 2020 20:12 IST The Olympic torch relay, due to start on Thursday from the Fukushima area devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown, will be postponed after the Games were delayed until 2021.“The Olympic torch relay, which was scheduled to start from 26th (March), will not start,” Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori told reporters.Mori said the flame will remain in Fukushima for now, but it was not clear how long it will stay there. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.