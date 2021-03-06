UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya - All you need to know, where to watch

Three title fights will headline UFC 259 at the Apex in Las Vegas. The main event will feature Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz defending his belt against Middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya, who will be looking to become a two-division champion in Nevada.

Talking about multi-division champs, Amanda Nunes, the Women's Bantamweight and Featherweight titleholder, will face Megan Anderson in a Women's Featherweight championship bout. Last but not the least, Petr Yan will put his Bantamweight belt on the line against Aljamain Sterling.

The main card of the marquee MMA event will open with another Light Heavyweight affair pitting No. 2 contender Thiago Santos against No. 4-ranked Aleksandar Rakic. The only other bout on the card includes a Lightweight fight between No. 14 Islam Makhachev and Drew Dober.

UFC 259 MAIN CARD:

Weight Class Fighter 1 Fighter 2 Light Heavyweight Jan Blachowicz (C) Israel Adesanya Women's Featherweight Amanda Nunes (C) Megan Anderson Bantamweight Petr Yan (C) Aljamain Sterling Lightweight Islam Makhachev Drew Dober Light Heavyweight Thiago Santos Aleksandar Rakic

***** C - Champion *****

When is UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya (according to IST)?

The event will be telecast live on March 7 (March 6 in the United States), Sunday, in the Indian subcontinent.

Where is UFC 259 taking place?

It will be taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What time does the main card begin?

The event's main card will begin at 8:30 am IST (March 7).

Which TV channel will broadcast UFC 259 live in India?

You can watch the bouts live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) in India.

Where will UFC 259 be streamed live online?

Sony LIV will provide live streaming online for the event.