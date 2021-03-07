More Sports UFC 259 LIVE: Blachowicz vs Adesanya - Amanda Nunes, Petr Yan defend titles Champions Jan Blachowicz, Amanda Nunes and Petr Yan will defend their titles against Israel Adesanya, Megan Anderson and Aljamain Sterling, respectively, at UFC 259 in Nevada. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 March, 2021 08:16 IST Three title fights -- Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson and Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling -- will headline UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Sunday (IST). - UFC Media Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 March, 2021 08:16 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the UFC 259 event which is happening at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday (in India).LIVE UPDATES:8:00 PM IST: This will be Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz's first title defence in the promotion. Ahead of his encounter against Middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya at UFC 259, we caught up with Blachowicz for a chat. 7:45 PM IST: The UFC 259 main card will begin in less than an hour.PREVIEW:Three title fights will headline UFC 259 at the Apex in Las Vegas, United States. The main event will feature Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz defending his belt against Middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya, who will be looking to become a two-division champion in Nevada.RELATED | Blachowicz happy to be underdog at UFC 259, analyses Adesanya and Jon Jones Talking about multi-division champs, Amanda Nunes, the Women's Bantamweight and Featherweight titleholder, will face Megan Anderson in a Women's Featherweight championship bout. Last but not the least, Petr Yan will put his Bantamweight belt on the line against Aljamain Sterling.ALSO READ | UFC 259: Sterling wants to use reach advantage to beat Yan The main card of the marquee MMA event will open with another Light Heavyweight affair pitting No. 2 contender Thiago Santos against No. 4-ranked Aleksandar Rakic. The only other bout on the card includes a Lightweight fight between No. 14 Islam Makhachev and Drew Dober.UFC 259 MAIN CARD:Weight ClassFighter 1Fighter 2Light HeavyweightJan Blachowicz (C)Israel AdesanyaWomen's FeatherweightAmanda Nunes (C)Megan AndersonBantamweightPetr Yan (C)Aljamain SterlingLightweightIslam MakhachevDrew DoberLight HeavyweightThiago SantosAleksandar Rakic***** C - Champion *****Where can you watch/stream UFC 259 live in India?Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) will telecast UFC 259 live in the Indian subcontinent. Meanwhile, SONY LIV will provide live streaming online for the event from 8:30 am IST onwards.