UFC 259 LIVE: Blachowicz vs Adesanya - Amanda Nunes, Petr Yan defend titles

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the UFC 259 event which is happening at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday (in India).

LIVE UPDATES:

8:00 PM IST: This will be Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz's first title defence in the promotion. Ahead of his encounter against Middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya at UFC 259, we caught up with Blachowicz for a chat.

7:45 PM IST: The UFC 259 main card will begin in less than an hour.

PREVIEW:

Three title fights will headline UFC 259 at the Apex in Las Vegas, United States. The main event will feature Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz defending his belt against Middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya, who will be looking to become a two-division champion in Nevada.

Talking about multi-division champs, Amanda Nunes, the Women's Bantamweight and Featherweight titleholder, will face Megan Anderson in a Women's Featherweight championship bout. Last but not the least, Petr Yan will put his Bantamweight belt on the line against Aljamain Sterling.

The main card of the marquee MMA event will open with another Light Heavyweight affair pitting No. 2 contender Thiago Santos against No. 4-ranked Aleksandar Rakic. The only other bout on the card includes a Lightweight fight between No. 14 Islam Makhachev and Drew Dober.

UFC 259 MAIN CARD:

Weight Class Fighter 1 Fighter 2 Light Heavyweight Jan Blachowicz (C) Israel Adesanya Women's Featherweight Amanda Nunes (C) Megan Anderson Bantamweight Petr Yan (C) Aljamain Sterling Lightweight Islam Makhachev Drew Dober Light Heavyweight Thiago Santos Aleksandar Rakic

***** C - Champion *****

Where can you watch/stream UFC 259 live in India?

Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) will telecast UFC 259 live in the Indian subcontinent. Meanwhile, SONY LIV will provide live streaming online for the event from 8:30 am IST onwards.