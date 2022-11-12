FOLLOW UFC 281 LIVE - here

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns on Sunday, headlined by two highly anticipated championship matchups. during the UFC 281 event at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looks to settle scores with former kickboxing foe and No. 5 ranked contender Alex Pereira.

Adesanya had twice gone up against Pereira in kickboxing bouts in 2016 and 2017 and suffered defeats on both occasions.

In the co-main event, UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza aims to defend her title for the first time against former champion and No. 2 ranked contender Zhang Weili.

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira (middleweight) Israel Adesanya Record: 23-1-0 Height: 193 cm Weight: 83.9 kg Reach: 203.2 cm Last five results: W-W-W-L-W 15 wins by knockout, nil by submission Debut: 2012 (MMA) Defending middleweight champion Alex Pereira Record: 6 - 1 - 0 Height: 193 cm Weight: 83.9 kg Reach: 200.7 cm Last five results: W-W-W-W-W 5 wins by knockout, nil by submission Debut: 2015 (MMA) Ranked No.5 in middleweight

Israel Adesanya - key stats

Longest Active UFC Win Streak in Middleweight Division

Second Most Knockdowns in Middleweight History

Fourth Highest Significant Strike Defense Among Active Middleweights

Alex Pereira - key stats

Two-Time Performance of the Night Winner

Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili (Women’s strawweight) Carla Esparza Record: 20 - 6 - 0 Height: 155 cm Weight: 52.2 kg Reach: 160 cm Last five results: W-W-W-W-W 4 wins by knockout, 4 by submission Debut: 2011 (MMA) Defending women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili Record: 22 - 3 - 0 Height: 163 cm Weight: 52.2 kg Reach: 160 cm Last five results: W-L-L-W-W 11 wins by knockout, 7 by submission Debut: 2018 (MMA) Former strawweight champion and currently ranked No.2

FULL SCHEDULE

Main card

⦿ Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira - UFC middleweight title bout

⦿ Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili - UFC women's strawweight title bout

⦿ Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler - Lightweight bout

⦿ Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutierrez - Bantamweight bout

⦿ Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles - Lightweight bout

Prelims

⦿ Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano - Lightweight bout

⦿ Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann - Light heavyweight bout

⦿ Erin Blanchfield vs Molly McCann - Women's flyweight bout

⦿ Andre Petroski vs Wellington Turman - Middleweight bout

The main card begins at 8.30am IST and the prelims start at 4.30am.

When and where to watch UFC 281 in India?

The matches will start at 11.30pm IST and will be telecast live SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.