UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira; Esparza vs Weili: Preview, full fight cards, live streaming info, key stats 

Team Sportstar
12 November, 2022 16:08 IST
Israel Adesanya goes up against Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 on Sunday.

Israel Adesanya goes up against Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: UFC

FOLLOW UFC 281 LIVE - here

In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looks to settle scores with former kickboxing foe and No. 5 ranked contender Alex Pereira.

Adesanya had twice gone up against Pereira in kickboxing bouts in 2016 and 2017 and suffered defeats on both occasions.

In the co-main event, UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza aims to defend her title for the first time against former champion and No. 2 ranked contender Zhang Weili.

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira (middleweight)
Israel Adesanya
Record: 23-1-0
Height: 193 cm Weight: 83.9 kg
Reach: 203.2 cm
Last five results: W-W-W-L-W
15 wins by knockout, nil by submission
Debut: 2012 (MMA)
Defending middleweight champion
Alex Pereira
Record: 6 - 1 - 0
Height: 193 cm Weight: 83.9 kg
Reach: 200.7 cm
Last five results: W-W-W-W-W
5 wins by knockout, nil by submission
Debut: 2015 (MMA)
Ranked No.5 in middleweight

Israel Adesanya - key stats

Longest Active UFC Win Streak in Middleweight Division

Second Most Knockdowns in Middleweight History 

Fourth Highest Significant Strike Defense Among Active Middleweights 

Alex Pereira - key stats

Two-Time Performance of the Night Winner 

Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili (Women’s strawweight)
Carla Esparza
Record: 20 - 6 - 0
Height: 155 cm Weight: 52.2 kg
Reach: 160 cm
Last five results: W-W-W-W-W
4 wins by knockout, 4 by submission
Debut: 2011 (MMA)
Defending women’s strawweight champion
Zhang Weili
Record: 22 - 3 - 0
Height: 163 cm Weight: 52.2 kg
Reach: 160 cm
Last five results: W-L-L-W-W
11 wins by knockout, 7 by submission
Debut: 2018 (MMA)
Former strawweight champion and currently ranked No.2

FULL SCHEDULE

Main card

  • ⦿ Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira - UFC middleweight title bout
  • ⦿ Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili - UFC women’s strawweight title bout
  • ⦿ Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler - Lightweight bout
  • ⦿ Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutierrez - Bantamweight bout
  • ⦿ Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles - Lightweight bout

Prelims

  • ⦿ Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano - Lightweight bout
  • ⦿ Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann - Light heavyweight bout
  • ⦿ Erin Blanchfield vs Molly McCann - Women’s flyweight bout
  • ⦿ Andre Petroski vs Wellington Turman - Middleweight bout

The main card begins at 8.30am IST and the prelims start at 4.30am.

When and where to watch UFC 281 in India?

The matches will start at 11.30pm IST and will be telecast live SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.

