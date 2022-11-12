The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns on Sunday, headlined by two highly anticipated championship matchups. during the UFC 281 event at the Madison Square Garden in New York.
In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looks to settle scores with former kickboxing foe and No. 5 ranked contender Alex Pereira.
Adesanya had twice gone up against Pereira in kickboxing bouts in 2016 and 2017 and suffered defeats on both occasions.
In the co-main event, UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza aims to defend her title for the first time against former champion and No. 2 ranked contender Zhang Weili.
Israel Adesanya - key stats
Longest Active UFC Win Streak in Middleweight Division
Second Most Knockdowns in Middleweight History
Fourth Highest Significant Strike Defense Among Active Middleweights
Alex Pereira - key stats
Two-Time Performance of the Night Winner
FULL SCHEDULE
Main card
- ⦿ Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira - UFC middleweight title bout
- ⦿ Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili - UFC women’s strawweight title bout
- ⦿ Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler - Lightweight bout
- ⦿ Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutierrez - Bantamweight bout
- ⦿ Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles - Lightweight bout
Prelims
- ⦿ Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano - Lightweight bout
- ⦿ Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann - Light heavyweight bout
- ⦿ Erin Blanchfield vs Molly McCann - Women’s flyweight bout
- ⦿ Andre Petroski vs Wellington Turman - Middleweight bout
The main card begins at 8.30am IST and the prelims start at 4.30am.
When and where to watch UFC 281 in India?
The matches will start at 11.30pm IST and will be telecast live SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.