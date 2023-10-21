MagazineBuy Print

UFC 294 - Makhachev vs Volkanovski: Lightweight title LIVE streaming details, full fight cards, stats

UFC 294: Check out the live streaming and telecast details of UFC 294 where Islam Makhachev will defend his lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 07:01 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

The UFC(Ultimate Fighting Championship) 294 main event features a highly anticipated rematch for the UFC lightweight title with Islam Makhachev defending his title against Alexander Volkanovski for a second consecutive fight.

Makhachev claimed the title with a second-round submission win over Charles Oliveira last October in Abu Dhabi, running through the Brazilian in alarmingly swift and dominant fashion. Following the bout, he called out Volkanovski, agreeing to face the Australian on his home turf in Perth in February.

Key stats:

Islam Makhachev Alexander Volkanovski
Age 31 35
Height/weight 178cm/70.3kg 168cm/70.08
Reach 179.1cm 181.6cm
Record 24-1-0 26-2-0
Recent form W-W-W-W-W W-L-W-W-W

The two engaged in arguably the best fight of the year at UFC 284, with Makhachev retaining his title in an ultra-competitive fight where the lightweight champ was forced to hang on for dear life down the stretch as the indefatigable featherweight boss refused to slow down.

RELATED | India’s Jubli poised to make history as he faces underperforming Breeden of USA

While Makhachev has been biding his time, waiting for his next challenger to emerge since emerging victorious in February, the 35-year-old Volkanovski returned to featherweight and put on an absolute clinic against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 in July to further cement his standing as the best fighter in the division and quite possibly the best fighter on the planet.

This was a fascinating matchup the first time around and it’s even more compelling now, as Volkanovski has shown an incredible ability to make adjustments during and between fights, while Makhachev is now fully aware of what he’s going to be dealing with on October 20 when they meet for a second time.

Volkanovski’s willingness to take a fight of this magnitude, with this much at stake, on less than two weeks’ notice speaks to his incredible focus, work ethic, and self-belief, but the lightweight champion also deserves a ton of praise for welcoming a rematch with the talented featherweight kingpin under challenging circumstances, as well.

Both men are true fighting champions, and just as their first meeting was a thrilling way to wrap UFC 284 earlier this year, the rematch is sure to do the same at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 294 full schedule
Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovki
Other Main Card Matches:
Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov
Prelim Matches:
Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek
Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli
Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov
Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey
Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva
Streaming information
UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski will be telecast live on Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels with the pre-show starting at 7:30 PM IST. The event can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app/website

