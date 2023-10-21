UFC 294 - Makhachev vs Volkanovski: Lightweight title LIVE streaming details, full fight cards, stats

The UFC(Ultimate Fighting Championship) 294 main event features a highly anticipated rematch for the UFC lightweight title with Islam Makhachev defending his title against Alexander Volkanovski for a second consecutive fight.

Makhachev claimed the title with a second-round submission win over Charles Oliveira last October in Abu Dhabi, running through the Brazilian in alarmingly swift and dominant fashion. Following the bout, he called out Volkanovski, agreeing to face the Australian on his home turf in Perth in February.

Key stats:

Islam Makhachev Alexander Volkanovski Age 31 35 Height/weight 178cm/70.3kg 168cm/70.08 Reach 179.1cm 181.6cm Record 24-1-0 26-2-0 Recent form W-W-W-W-W W-L-W-W-W

The two engaged in arguably the best fight of the year at UFC 284, with Makhachev retaining his title in an ultra-competitive fight where the lightweight champ was forced to hang on for dear life down the stretch as the indefatigable featherweight boss refused to slow down.

While Makhachev has been biding his time, waiting for his next challenger to emerge since emerging victorious in February, the 35-year-old Volkanovski returned to featherweight and put on an absolute clinic against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 in July to further cement his standing as the best fighter in the division and quite possibly the best fighter on the planet.

This was a fascinating matchup the first time around and it’s even more compelling now, as Volkanovski has shown an incredible ability to make adjustments during and between fights, while Makhachev is now fully aware of what he’s going to be dealing with on October 20 when they meet for a second time.

Volkanovski’s willingness to take a fight of this magnitude, with this much at stake, on less than two weeks’ notice speaks to his incredible focus, work ethic, and self-belief, but the lightweight champion also deserves a ton of praise for welcoming a rematch with the talented featherweight kingpin under challenging circumstances, as well.

Both men are true fighting champions, and just as their first meeting was a thrilling way to wrap UFC 284 earlier this year, the rematch is sure to do the same at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 294 full schedule Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovki Other Main Card Matches: Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov Prelim Matches: Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva