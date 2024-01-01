MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ultimate Kho Kho 2:  Telugu Yoddhas beats Rajasthan Warriors, Quick Guns inflicts first defeat on Gujarat Giants

The first turn saw a close contest between both teams as Rajasthan Warriors earned two dream run bonus points, whereas Telugu Yoddhas registered 14 points.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 22:08 IST , CUTTACK - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Players in action during the match between Rajasthan Warriors (yellow) and Telugu Yoddhas (White) in the second match of the day on matchday 8 of Ultimate Kho Kho at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on (1).
Players in action during the match between Rajasthan Warriors (yellow) and Telugu Yoddhas (White) in the second match of the day on matchday 8 of Ultimate Kho Kho at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on (1). | Photo Credit: UKK
infoIcon

Players in action during the match between Rajasthan Warriors (yellow) and Telugu Yoddhas (White) in the second match of the day on matchday 8 of Ultimate Kho Kho at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on (1). | Photo Credit: UKK

Telugu Yoddhas secured its second successive victory in the Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 as it beat Rajasthan Warriors 34-27 on Monday, while Chennai Quick Guns continued its unbeaten run to inflict the first defeat on Gujarat Giants by 35-29 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.

For Telugu Yoddhas, Pratik Waikar scored the most 8 points in the contest. Aditya Ganpule and Rahul Mandal also contributed to the attack with a total of 12 points.

Aditya and Akash Tagore stayed on the mat for more than 4 minutes and earned crucial dream run bonus points for the winning side as well.

The first turn saw a close contest between both teams as Rajasthan Warriors earned two dream run bonus points, whereas Telugu Yoddhas registered 14 points.

ALSO READ: Wrestling senior national camps to commence on February 9

The Telugu Yoddhas extended its lead in the second turn when it switched to defence, limiting its opponent to only 10 points. It also earned three dream run bonus points before showcasing a sublime attacking performance, claiming a total of 16 points in the third turn.

In the end, the target proved too big for Rajasthan as it could only pick up 14 points in the final turn to face another defeat in Season 2.

Earlier, Ramji Kashyap proved to be the main man for Chennai once again as he clinched 10 points and stayed on the mat for more than four minutes to earn crucial dream run bonus points for his team.

Chennai Quick Guns began the contest positively, allowing Gujarat Giants to claim only 14 points in the first turn. It also earned two dream run bonus points to reduce the difference before the start of the following turn that went in the favour of Gujarat.

The first batch of Shubham Thorat, Deepak Madhav and Faizankha Pathan attained three crucial dream run bonus points as Chennai could only manage to notch up eight points during the attack.

Chennai Quick Guns Ramji Kashyap (blue) in action as they defeated Gujarat Giants (white) by 35-29 in the first match of the day on matchday 8 of Ultimate Kho Kho at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Monday.
Chennai Quick Guns Ramji Kashyap (blue) in action as they defeated Gujarat Giants (white) by 35-29 in the first match of the day on matchday 8 of Ultimate Kho Kho at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Monday. | Photo Credit: UKK
lightbox-info

Chennai Quick Guns Ramji Kashyap (blue) in action as they defeated Gujarat Giants (white) by 35-29 in the first match of the day on matchday 8 of Ultimate Kho Kho at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Monday. | Photo Credit: UKK

Ramji Kashyap brought Chennai Quick Guns back into the game during the third turn when he showcased a sublime defensive display and earned a record five dream run bonus points for the first time in Season 2.

On the other hand, Gujarat managed to accumulate only 12 points in attack, establishing a 16-point target. Chennai chased the target by securing a total of 20 points in the final turn to seize victory.

Chennai Quick Guns will now take on defending champion Odisha Juggernauts on Tuesday, while Mumbai Khiladis will go up against Gujarat Giants.

Related Topics

Ultimate Kho Kho

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Javelin throwers Kishore Jena and D P Manu join Neeraj Chopra in AIU Registered Testing Pool
    PTI
  2. Naomi Osaka wins her opening match on return at Brisbane International
    AP
  3. We do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals: Sanjay Singh
    PTI
  4. IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli sweats it out as India prepares ahead of crucial Cape Town Test
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Two men arrested in connection with Ugandan Olympic runner’s killing in Kenya
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Ultimate Kho Kho 2:  Telugu Yoddhas beats Rajasthan Warriors, Quick Guns inflicts first defeat on Gujarat Giants
    Team Sportstar
  2. Odisha to host star-studded senior gymnastics Nationals
    Team Sportstar
  3. 2023 in women’s sports: From Australia’s dominance and Spain’s crowning moment to a historic inclusion in the Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 1 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sports schedule, January 2024: Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, AFC Asian Cup, Australian Open, ICC U-19 Men’s WC and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Javelin throwers Kishore Jena and D P Manu join Neeraj Chopra in AIU Registered Testing Pool
    PTI
  2. Naomi Osaka wins her opening match on return at Brisbane International
    AP
  3. We do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals: Sanjay Singh
    PTI
  4. IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli sweats it out as India prepares ahead of crucial Cape Town Test
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Two men arrested in connection with Ugandan Olympic runner’s killing in Kenya
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment