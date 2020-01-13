Weekly digest (Jan 6-12): From Djokovic steering Serbia to ATP Cup to Kerala Blasters beating ATK

CRICKET

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami returned India's T20I squad for the tour of New Zealand after being rested for the three-match series against Sri Lanka earlier. (REPORT)

The India women's team for the T20 World Cup in Australia was announced on Sunday, with Harmanpreet Kaur being named the captain while uncapped Richa Ghosh found a place in the 15-member squad. (REPORT)

India beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in the three-match series after the first T20I had been abandoned due to wet patches on the pitch. Shikhar Dhawan hit a fifty in the second match after his return from a knee injury, while Sanju Samson played his first match for India since 2015. (REPORT)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India approached former India World Cup winners Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir to be part of the Cricket Advisory Committe, with Gambhir giving his consent to the BCCI. (REPORT)

India Test No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara joined an elite list of cricketers with his 50th first-class century, becoming only the fourth player to achieve the feat after Alastair Cook, Wasim Jaffer and Hashim Amla. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

EPL

Roberto Firmino's strike secured a 1-0 win for Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the result taking the Reds 16 points clear at the summit having played a match less than second-placed Leicester City, which lost 2-1 at home to Southampton. (REPORT)

Manchester United returned to winning ways with a 4-0 home win over Norwich City, with Marcus Rashford (2), Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood scoring the goals. The result left United fifth on the points table. (REPORT)

Chelsea beat Burnley 3-0 at home to reinforce fourth spot on the Premier League table. Jorginho gave the Blues the lead from the spot before Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored a goal apiece to secure a comfortable win at Stamford Bridge. (REPORT)

Arsenal dropped two points at Selhurst Park, where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also incurred a three-match suspension after being shown a red card. The Gabon international had put the Gunners ahead before Jordan Ayew equalised for Crystal Palace in the second half. (REPORT)

LA LIGA

According to reports, former Barcelona midfielder Xavi, who's currently the manager of Qatar side Al-Sadd, said he prefers to take over as manager of the Catalan club at the end of the season and not immediately, after sporting director Eric Abidal and chief executive Oscar Grau met Xavi on Friday in Qatar and then again on Saturday night. (REPORT)

ISL

Former Bengaluru FC manager Albert Roca has been appointed as the Hyderabad FC manager, replacing Phil Brown. The Spaniard will "take full charge" from the 2020-21 season. (REPORT)

Kerala Blasters beat ATK 1-0 in the ISL on Sunday, with Halicharan Narzary scoring the winner and helping his club complete the double over the Kolkata-based club and also register back-to-back wins after thrashing Hyderabad FC. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Serbia beat Spain to win the ATP Cup following Novak Djokovic's straight-sets win over Rafael Nadal. After beating his long-time rival, Djokovic partnered with Victor Troicki to beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-4 and helped his country win the title. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORT

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton pledged $500,000 to charity amid Australian bushfire this week. (REPORT)

MORE SPORTS

BADMINTON

India's P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal lost to Tai Tzu Ying and Carolina Marin respectively to exit the Malaysia Masters tournament. (REPORT)

Kento Momota beat Viktor Axelsen 24-22 21-11 to win the Malaysia Masters title on Sunday. In the women's singles final, Chen beat Taiwanese top seed Tai Tzu-Ying 21-17, 21-10 to win the title. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

India women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal was this week nominated for World Games Athlete of the Year Award by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). (REPORT)

TABLE TENNIS

International Table Tennis Federation president Thomas Weikert said the time is right for India to host the Team World Championships, with the Table Tennis Federation of India set to bid to host the 2024 edition at the end of the year. (REPORT)

India's Sharath Kamal told Sportstar this week that he's confident the team will qualify for the Olympics. (INTERVIEW)