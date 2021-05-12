Uncertainty over lifters’ participation in World junior meet

Three Indian weightlifters are waiting anxiously to know whether they will be able to participate in the World junior championships to be held in Tashkent from May 21 to 31.

Keeping in view the practical difficulties in sending athletes abroad for training and competition due to the Covid-19 situation, the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) had selected only three lifters – Youth Olympics champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli in men and Sneha Soren in women’s section – for the World junior meet.

However, now the IWLF is struggling to make travel arrangements even for the selected trio.

“There are no flights available as of today. We are still trying to do something. We will get a clear picture in two-three days’ time,” IWLF secretary Sahdev Yadav told Sportstar on Wednesday.

“Knowing well that it will be difficult to book flight tickets for a big squad, we had selected only three lifters who had a chance to qualify for the Commonwealth Games next year. We thought they would get some exposure in an international competition. Now we don’t know what will happen,” he said.

The squad: Men: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg)

Women: Sneha Soren (55kg).