Weightlifting nationals in TN indefinitely postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases The weightlifting nationals, which were scheduled to run from March 14 to 17 in Nagercoil, have been postponed due to increase in COVID-19 cases. PTI 04 March, 2021 22:16 IST "Due to sudden surge in COVID-19, the executive board today decided to postpone the nationals," IWLF secretary general Sahdev Yadav said (Representative Image). - Rajeev Bhatt PTI 04 March, 2021 22:16 IST The men's and women's senior national weightlifting championships, to be held in Nagercoil this month, were on Thursday indefinitely postponed due to a fresh surge in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu.The nationals were scheduled to run from March 14 to 17."Due to sudden surge in COVID-19, the executive board today decided to postpone the nationals," Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) secretary general Sahdev Yadav told PTI.RELATED | Weightlifting risks being dropped from 2024 Paris Olympics The event will go ahead at the same venue while a call on the new dates will be taken next month. "The nationals will take place at the same venue. We will decide on the new dates in April," Yadav added.Several states in the country, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, have reported a surge in daily new cases.On Thursday, Tamil Nadu posted close to 500 new cases. The previous edition of the nationals was held in Kolkata last year.