World Esports League 2021 postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

World Esports League 2021 has been postponed owing to COVID-19 restrictions and visa issues, as confirmed by the official website on Monday.

“We ask for your generosity to understand the inevitable decision as the health and safety of everyone participating in the WSL is our top priority,” the official statement read.

The tournament was scheduled to take place in December this year, but with no confirmed postponed dates, the organising committee has hinted that it will now take place in 2022.

ALSO READ | FIFA to expand gaming and e-sports portfolio

The WSL adds on to a number of tournaments cancelled or postponed as a consequence of the pandemic, with the FIFA E-World Cup and the FIFA e-Nations Cup canceled earlier this year.

World eSports League is a tournament organised by the International Esports Federation (IeSF) that has a prize pool of $1,50,000 and was set to have 50 participating nations in games PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), Tekken7, Brawl Stars and Eternal Return.