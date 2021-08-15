Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 3

India's Davis Cup history dates back to 1921 when the nation made its debut in the prestigious men's tournament. It's been a case of 'so close yet so far' thrice for the Indian contingent, finishing as runners-up in three editions - in 1966, 1974 and 1987. Australia beat India 4-1 in the '66 edition while Sweden got the better of the side 5-0 in the '87 edition. In '74, India - touted as the favourite with the Amritraj brothers in hot form - forfeited the final against South Africa as a protest against the draconian apartheid policies prevalent in the country at the time. Davis Cup ties have seen some remarkable performances by many players and promises more as India hunts for its maiden title. Photo: The Hindu Archives

