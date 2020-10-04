Photos DC vs KKR, IPL 2020: Iyer, Shaw fireworks lit up Sharjah, KKR fails to finish in record chase - in pictures In yet another Sharjah run fest, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw powered a record total for Delhi as it beat KKR by 18 runs, despite a late resurgence by Morgan and Tripathi. Team Sportstar Sharjah (UAE) 04 October, 2020 07:40 IST Team Sportstar Sharjah (UAE) 04 October, 2020 07:40 IST Shawt! Prithvi Shaw smoked the KKR bowlers from the start enroute a scorching 66. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 1/9 Leading the six-fest | Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer took matters into his own hands after a slow start, smashing an unbeaten 88 laced with six sixes. Iyer powered Delhi to 228 - the highest for any team against KKR. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 2/9 'Want to have a roll on the Sharjah strip, Bazz?' Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 3/9 Pumped up Nortje | Another day, another Narine failure. Anrich Nortje pierced through the southpaw first up. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 4/9 Immovable Object and the Unstoppable Force | Andre Russell took the attack to Kagiso Rabada before perishing to another one of the latter's deliveries, leaving KKR in troubled waters. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 5/9 Pant gloves a skier | Nitish Rana threatened to dismantle the DC attack before Amit Mishra and Rishabh Pant combined to complete a decisive wicket. 6/9 6, 6, 6! Eoin Morgan ripped apart Kagiso Rabada in the 18th over to put life into the KKR chase. Morgan, however, perished soon after to Rabada's countryman Nortje as pressure mounted on the side. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 7/9 Stifling the Tripathi threat | Marcus Stoinis cleaned up a dangerous Tripathi who threatened to take the game away from the Capitals. 8/9 Marching to the top! A clinical performance with bat and ball saw Iyer and his boys move to the top of the table as it beat KKR by 18 runs in yet another Sharjah run fest. 9/9