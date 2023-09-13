MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Podcast: From Pragg and Gukesh to Divya Deshmukh - getting to know India’s chess prodigies

In this episode of Sportstar Podcast, Mayank and Rakesh Rao take a closer look at India’s talent teenage crop in chess and what sets them apart from each other and the world. 

Published : Sep 13, 2023 11:42 IST - 0 MINS READ

Rakesh Rao, Mayank

The rise of Indian youngsters in the world of chess in the recent years has been nothing short of remarkable. The quartet of exceptionally talented young players - R. Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh, and Nihal Sarin - has been making waves on the international chess scene, garnering attention and accolades along the way.

Praggnanandhaa made the community sit up and take notice in the recently concluded FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku where the 18-year-old made it all the way to the final before going down to one of the best in business - Magnus Carlsen.

This run also ensures his entry into the Candidates 2024 and makes him only the second Indian to qualify for the marquee event after veteran Viswanathan Anand.

While Praggnanandhaa made a name for himself through his incredible performance, Gukesh surprised everyone by becoming India’s No. 1 ranked player owing to his meteoric rise in rating points.

The 17-year-old, another chess export from Chennai, ended Anand’s 36-year reign at the top with a current live rating of 2757.

Anand, who first made it to the World’s top 10 in July 1991, has remained India’s top-ranked player in all published lists since January 1987.

Arjun, Nihal, and Raunak Sadhwani are also among the young people who frequently make headlines with their performances, but the list does not stop there. India is quickly approaching 100 Grandmasters, and the average age of Indian GMs is currently among the lowest in the world.

In essence, the rise of Indian youngsters in chess is a testament to the enduring legacy of Anand, who paved the way for their success. While the younger generation takes centre stage, Anand’s influence and accomplishments remain an integral part of India’s rich chess history. Together, they represent the past, present, and future of Indian chess, making the country a formidable force on the global chess scene.

In this special episode, Mayank and Rakesh Rao sit down to talk about the rise of Indian youngsters in this sport.

Related stories

Related Topics

Viswanathan Anand /

R. Praggnanandhaa /

Magnus Carlsen /

FIDE /

Arjun Erigaisi /

D Gukesh /

Nihal Sarin

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Podcast: From Pragg and Gukesh to Divya Deshmukh - getting to know India’s chess prodigies
    Rakesh Rao, Mayank
  2. Hyderabad unlikely to host Formula E race in 2024
    V.S. Aravind
  3. Asian Games will be ‘new beginning’ for biggest-ever South Korea team
    AFP
  4. Ticket sales for Euro 2024 in Germany start soon
    AP
  5. Haaland’s 25th goal helps keep Norway in Euro 2024 hunt
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Podcast

  1. Podcast: From Pragg and Gukesh to Divya Deshmukh - getting to know India’s chess prodigies
    Rakesh Rao, Mayank
  2. Podcast: With Neeraj, relay team and Parul, did India see its best-ever 30 minutes in athletics history?
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Matchpoint Paradox Podcast: Asia Cup 2023 Preview - How the six teams stack up and ODI World Cup 2023 build-up
    Dhruva Prasad,V.S. Aravind
  4. Podcast: US Open 2023, Djokovic and Alcaraz’s pathways, Swiatek’s challenges
    N. Sudarshan,Nihit Sachdeva
  5. The Full Time Show Podcast: Decoding Saudi Arabia’s growing influence on the world of football
    Amitabha Das Sharma,Aneesh Dey,Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Podcast: From Pragg and Gukesh to Divya Deshmukh - getting to know India’s chess prodigies
    Rakesh Rao, Mayank
  2. Hyderabad unlikely to host Formula E race in 2024
    V.S. Aravind
  3. Asian Games will be ‘new beginning’ for biggest-ever South Korea team
    AFP
  4. Ticket sales for Euro 2024 in Germany start soon
    AP
  5. Haaland’s 25th goal helps keep Norway in Euro 2024 hunt
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment