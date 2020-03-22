Quiz

Quiz: Women in sports

Some women across sports have left their mark with their record-breaking feats. Can you guess all the eight questions right in our quiz?

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 March, 2020 10:39 IST

The Indian women's cricket team at the T20 World Cup.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 March, 2020 10:39 IST
1.Who is the youngest Indian cricketer to score an international fifty for India?
2.Which woman has won the most medals at the Olympic Games?
3.The record for most goals scored in football World Cups is held by a woman, not a man. Who is the player?
4.Five women have entered Formula One Grands Prix? How many of them actually started races?
5.The Detroit Shock holds the record for fewest points scored in a half in the WNBA with 8 in July 2002? Which team holds the record for fewest in a full game?
6.How many Indian women have won medals at the Olympics? Who was the first?
7.No man has completed the boxed set in tennis -- winning the singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles at all four Grand Slams. But three women have. Who are they?
8.The women's football World Cup has been held eight times beginning in 1991. How many times has the USA won a medal?