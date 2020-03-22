Quiz Quiz: Women in sports Some women across sports have left their mark with their record-breaking feats. Can you guess all the eight questions right in our quiz? Team Sportstar 22 March, 2020 10:39 IST The Indian women's cricket team at the T20 World Cup. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 22 March, 2020 10:39 IST 1.Who is the youngest Indian cricketer to score an international fifty for India? Smriti Mandhana At 15 years and 258 days, Shafali Verma beat Sachin Tendulkar's record in a T20I against the West Indies in 2019. Shafali Verma At 15 years and 258 days, Shafali Verma beat Sachin Tendulkar's record in a T20I against the West Indies in 2019. Jemimah Rodrigues At 15 years and 258 days, Shafali Verma beat Sachin Tendulkar's record in a T20I against the West Indies in 2019. 2.Which woman has won the most medals at the Olympic Games? Larisa Latynina Gymnast Larisa Latynina of Soviet Union won 18 medals ( 9 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze) across three Games (1956, 1960, 1964) Marit Bjorgen Gymnast Larisa Latynina of Soviet Union won 18 medals ( 9 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze) across three Games (1956, 1960, 1964) Birgit Fischer Gymnast Larisa Latynina of Soviet Union won 18 medals ( 9 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze) across three Games (1956, 1960, 1964) 3.The record for most goals scored in football World Cups is held by a woman, not a man. Who is the player? Marta Brazil's Marta has 17 goals from 20 matches across five World Cups. Birgit Prinz Brazil's Marta has 17 goals from 20 matches across five World Cups. Abby Wambach Brazil's Marta has 17 goals from 20 matches across five World Cups. 4.Five women have entered Formula One Grands Prix? How many of them actually started races? Five Maria Teresa de Filippis and Lella Lombardi started three and 12 races, respectively. Three Maria Teresa de Filippis and Lella Lombardi started three and 12 races, respectively. Two Maria Teresa de Filippis and Lella Lombardi started three and 12 races, respectively. 5.The Detroit Shock holds the record for fewest points scored in a half in the WNBA with 8 in July 2002? Which team holds the record for fewest in a full game? Seattle Storm Detroit Shock again holds the record for the fewest points in a game with 32 in July 2007. Detroit Shock Detroit Shock again holds the record for the fewest points in a game with 32 in July 2007. Chicago Sky Detroit Shock again holds the record for the fewest points in a game with 32 in July 2007. 6.How many Indian women have won medals at the Olympics? Who was the first? Five & Karnam Malleswari Karnam Malleswari 2000, MC Mary Kom 2012, Saina Nehwal 2012, PV Sindhu 2016, Sakshi Malik 2016 Four & Saina Nehwal Karnam Malleswari 2000, MC Mary Kom 2012, Saina Nehwal 2012, PV Sindhu 2016, Sakshi Malik 2016 Six & MC Mary Kom Karnam Malleswari 2000, MC Mary Kom 2012, Saina Nehwal 2012, PV Sindhu 2016, Sakshi Malik 2016 7.No man has completed the boxed set in tennis -- winning the singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles at all four Grand Slams. But three women have. Who are they? Serena Williams, Doris Hart and Martina Navaratilova Doris Hart (6 Singles, 14 Doubles, 15 Mixed doubles), Margaret Court 24 S, 19 D, 20 MD) and Martina Navratilova (18 S, 31 D, 10 MD) Doris Hart, Margaret Court and Martina Navratilova Doris Hart (6 Singles, 14 Doubles, 15 Mixed doubles), Margaret Court 24 S, 19 D, 20 MD) and Martina Navratilova (18 S, 31 D, 10 MD) Margaret Osbourne, Margaret Court and Martina Navratilova Doris Hart (6 Singles, 14 Doubles, 15 Mixed doubles), Margaret Court 24 S, 19 D, 20 MD) and Martina Navratilova (18 S, 31 D, 10 MD) 8.The women's football World Cup has been held eight times beginning in 1991. How many times has the USA won a medal? Eight Four gold, one silver, three bronze Seven Four gold, one silver, three bronze Six Four gold, one silver, three bronze