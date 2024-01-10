Shooters Nancy, Elavenil win air rifle gold, silver at Asia Olympic Qualifiers

Nancy Mandhotra won the women’s air rifle gold, beating compatriot and former world No.1 Elavenil Valarivan by 0.1 point in the Asian shooting championship in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday.

It could have been a sweep of the medals for the Indian women, but for Shen Yufan of China finishing third ahead of World Championship medallist Mehuli Ghosh.

The Indian trio did win the team gold with an Asian record, beating Singapore by 15.3 points. Shooting in the RPO section, Ramita Jindal (633.6) and Tilottama Sen (632.8) also recorded high scores.

In men’s air rifle, World champion Rudrankksh Patil was pushed to the bronze medal by Ma Sihan of China and Choe Daehan of Korea. In junior women’s air rifle, Isha Taksale, Khyaty Chaudhary and Anvii Rathod swept the individual medals.

In junior men’s air rifle, Pan Bowen of China won the gold ahead of Abhinav Shaw and Parth Mane. India was on top of the medals table with seven gold, five silver and five bronze medals. China followed with four gold, two silver and three bronze.