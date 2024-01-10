MagazineBuy Print

Shooters Nancy, Elavenil win air rifle gold, silver at Asia Olympic Qualifiers

India narrowly missed a clean sweep in the women’s 10m air rifle final after Mehuli Ghosh finished fourth with 210 points, behind China’s Shen Yufan.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 19:10 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
(L-R) Elavenil Valarivan, Nancy Mandhotra, and Mehuli Ghosh after winning women’s 10m air rifle team gold, beating Singapore, at Asian Olympic Qualifiers. 
(L-R) Elavenil Valarivan, Nancy Mandhotra, and Mehuli Ghosh after winning women’s 10m air rifle team gold, beating Singapore, at Asian Olympic Qualifiers.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

(L-R) Elavenil Valarivan, Nancy Mandhotra, and Mehuli Ghosh after winning women’s 10m air rifle team gold, beating Singapore, at Asian Olympic Qualifiers.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nancy Mandhotra won the women’s air rifle gold, beating compatriot and former world No.1 Elavenil Valarivan by 0.1 point in the Asian shooting championship in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday.

It could have been a sweep of the medals for the Indian women, but for Shen Yufan of China finishing third ahead of World Championship medallist Mehuli Ghosh.

The Indian trio did win the team gold with an Asian record, beating Singapore by 15.3 points. Shooting in the RPO section, Ramita Jindal (633.6) and Tilottama Sen (632.8) also recorded high scores.

ALSO READ: Rudrankksh, Mehuli duo wins India’s fifth gold in Asian Olympic Qualifiers

In men’s air rifle, World champion Rudrankksh Patil was pushed to the bronze medal by Ma Sihan of China and Choe Daehan of Korea. In junior women’s air rifle, Isha Taksale, Khyaty Chaudhary and Anvii Rathod swept the individual medals.

In junior men’s air rifle, Pan Bowen of China won the gold ahead of Abhinav Shaw and Parth Mane. India was on top of the medals table with seven gold, five silver and five bronze medals. China followed with four gold, two silver and three bronze.

The results:
Air rifle:
Men:
Individual: 1. Ma Sihan (Chn) 251.4 (630.4); 2. Choe Daehan (Kor) 250.7 (628.8); 3. Rudrankksh Patil 228.7 (630.4); 6. Arjun Babuta 165.9 (629.6); 22. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj 625.3. RPO: Sandeep Singh 633.4; Divyansh Singh Panwar 631.4.
Team: 1. Korea 1889.9; 2. China 1889.3; 3. India 1885.3
Junior men:
Individual: 1. Pan Bowen (Chn) 252.6 (630.1); 2. Abhinav Shaw 250.7 (627.9); 3. Parth Mane 229.6 (626.8); 5. Umamahesh Maddineni 187.4 (630.5).
Team: 1. China 1886.2; 2. India 1885.2; 3. Indonesia 1858.7.
Women:
Individual: 1. Nancy Mandhotra 252.8 (632.4); 2. Elavenil Valarivan 252.7 (633.8); 3. Shen Yufan (Chn) 231.4 (628.6); 4. Mehuli Ghosh 210.0 (631.0). RPO: Ramita Jindal 633.6; Tilottama Sen 632.8.
Team: India 1897.2; 2. Singapore 1881.9; 3. Iran 1880.8.
Junior women:
Individual: 1. Isha Taksale 253.1 (629.5); 2. Khyaty Chaudhary 251.2 (628.8); 3. Anvii Rathod 227.7 (623.3).
Team: 1. India 1881.6; 2. Indonesia 1858.5.

