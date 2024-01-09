MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rudrankksh, Mehuli duo wins India’s fifth gold in Asian Olympic Qualifiers

The Indian pair triumphed after prevailing over China’s Shen Yufan and Zhu Mingshuai 16-10 in the final.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 13:19 IST , Jakarta - 1 MIN READ

PTI
The duo of Rudrankksh and Mehuli was second in the qualification, shooting a total score of 631.3 to finish behind Yufan and Mingshuai, who aggregated 632.3.
The duo of Rudrankksh and Mehuli was second in the qualification, shooting a total score of 631.3 to finish behind Yufan and Mingshuai, who aggregated 632.3. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
infoIcon

The duo of Rudrankksh and Mehuli was second in the qualification, shooting a total score of 631.3 to finish behind Yufan and Mingshuai, who aggregated 632.3. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Indian pair of Rudrankksh Patil and Mehuli Ghosh gave the country its fifth gold medal at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers, winning the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event here on Tuesday.

The Indian pair triumphed after prevailing over China’s Shen Yufan and Zhu Mingshuai 16-10 in the final.

The duo of Rudrankksh and Mehuli was second in the qualification, shooting a total score of 631.3 to finish behind Yufan and Mingshuai, who aggregated 632.3.

The pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema entered the gold medal round in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event and will take on Vietnam’s Thu Vinh Trinh and Quang Huy Pham in the battle for the top prize.

The team of Rhythm and Arjun topped the qualification round with a total score of 582, finishing ahead of the second-placed combo (580) from Vietnam.

On Monday, young Indian shooters Varun Tomar and Esha Singh secured two Olympic quota places for the country with gold medals in the men’s and women’s 10m Air Pistol events of the Qualifiers.

The duo’s qualification took the total number of Indian shooters bound for Paris to 15, equalling the highest-ever tally that was achieved in the Tokyo Games.

Related Topics

Mehuli Ghosh /

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sindhu, Prannoy to lead strong Indian squad at Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Rudrankksh, Mehuli duo wins India’s fifth gold in Asian Olympic Qualifiers
    PTI
  3. East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Lineup out, Kattimani leads HFC against KBFC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Srikanth shocks Christie to enter second round of Malaysia Open
    PTI
  5. Faf du Plessis keeping options open ahead of T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Rudrankksh, Mehuli duo wins India’s fifth gold in Asian Olympic Qualifiers
    PTI
  2. Esha Singh attributes success to father Sachin’s support, says winning Paris Olympics quota ‘a burden off my head’
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Systematic training, discipline and time management key to Esha’s success, says father Sachin
    PTI
  4. Was inspired by cousin Saurabh Chaudhary, will train hard for Paris Olympics, says Varun Tomar
    PTI
  5. Varun Tomar, Esha Singh bag Olympic quotas with 10m Air Pistol gold at Asian Qualifiers
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sindhu, Prannoy to lead strong Indian squad at Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Rudrankksh, Mehuli duo wins India’s fifth gold in Asian Olympic Qualifiers
    PTI
  3. East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Lineup out, Kattimani leads HFC against KBFC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Srikanth shocks Christie to enter second round of Malaysia Open
    PTI
  5. Faf du Plessis keeping options open ahead of T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment