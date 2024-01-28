ISSF World Cup 2024: Divyansh Singh secures 10m air rifle gold with World Record

Divyansh Singh Panwar shot a world record 253.7 in the final to clinch the air rifle gold in the World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday.

It was the fourth World Cup gold for the 21-year-old Divyansh following the ones he had won in Munich, Beijing and Delhi since 2019.

The former world no. 1, Olympian Divyansh qualified in style by topping the field with 632.4. He beat Danilo Sollazzo of Italy by 1.9 points for the gold. The earlier world record of 253.3 for the men’s final was achieved by Sheng LIhao of China in the Asian Games last year in Hangzhou. Sheng’s qualification world record stays at 637.9.

Interestingly, the women’s world record for air rifle is better at 254.0 in the name of another Chinese, Han Jiayu, recorded during the World Cup in Baku last year.

Arjun Babuta also made the final but finished sixth.

India was on top of the medals table with two gold and two silver medals. Spain was second with one gold and one silver, ahead of Kazakhstan, Britain, Greece and Korea.

The results:

10m air rifle: Men: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 253.7 (WR) 632.4; 2. Danilo Dennis Sollazzo (Ita) 251.8 (631.3); 3. Lazar Kovacevic (Srb) 230.6 (630.7); 6. Arjun Babuta 166.1 (630.7); 11. Rudrankksh Patil 629.3. RPO: Sandeep Singh 630.4; Kiran Jadhav 628.8.