National Shooting Championship: Sarabjot emerges champion in air pistol

Sarabjot Singh emerged the national champion in men’s air pistol, but it was Shiva Narwal who hogged the attention with a consistently brilliant fare in the 64th National shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

After qualifying with 581 in the seventh place, Sarabjot beat Haryana teammate Shiva Narwal by 0.6 point with a 10.5 on the last shot.

Saurabh Chaudhary finished fourth after having qualified in the second place with 584, one point behind Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve of the Army. The men’s field had 916 shooters completing the competition.

The best final was in the junior section, which featured 712 shooters, as Narwal shot 246.7, a score better than the current world record, to pip Saurabh by 0.2 point.

The youth gold was relatively an easy fare for Narwal as he won by 3.7 points despite shooting 243.1. The youth section had more than 1070 shooters in the fray.

Two gold and a silver in the individual competition was a truly outstanding performance by Narwal.

The results

10m air pistol: Men: 1. Sarabjot Singh 242.3 (581); 2. Shiva Narwal 241.7 (582); 3. Harsh Gupta 221.2 (581).

Juniors: 1. Narwal 246.7 (582); 2. Saurabh Chaudhary 246.5 (584); 3. Sarabjot 225.4 (581).

Youth: 1. Narwal 243.1 (582); 2. Sagar Bhargava 239.4 (579); 3. Arif Malik 216.2 (580).