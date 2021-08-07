National shooting selection trials: Rhythm Sangwan wins junior women's sports pistol event

Rhythm Sangwan of Haryana was in brilliant form as she won the junior women’s sports pistol event, beating Simranpreet Kaur Brar 3-0 in the shoot-off in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Rhythm, who had topped qualification with 587, was tied on 25 with Simranpreet in the final. While Rhythm had shot 293 in precision and 294 in rapid fire, the Punjab shooter, Simranpreet had shot a modest 561 in qualification.

Delhi’s Naamya Kapoor who had shot the second best score of 583 in qualification eventually placed fifth.

The results: Junior women sports pistol: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 25(3) 587; 2. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 25(0) 561; 3. Tanu Rawal 21 (566).