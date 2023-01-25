Shooting

NRAI announces national shotgun squad, Tondaiman tops list in trap

Former World champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu has also got into the national squad after staying away for some time.

Kamesh Srinivasan
New Delhi 25 January, 2023 20:01 IST
FILE PHOTO: Prithviraj Tondaiman in action during the 2018 national shooting championship in New Delhi.

FILE PHOTO: Prithviraj Tondaiman in action during the 2018 national shooting championship in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: KAMESH SRINIVASAN

Prithviraj Tondaiman tops the list for trap in the India squad announced by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Olympic quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta follow in the second and third place which means the three of them could make the team for the forthcoming World Cups.

Former World champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu has also got into the national squad after staying away for some time. Olympian Kynan Chenai, Vivaan Kapoor, Aryavansh Tyagi, Lakshay Sheoran and Bakhtyar Uddin are the other trap shooters in the squad.

In women’s trap, Shreyasi Singh, Preeti Rajak and Rajeshwari Kumari are the top three, followed by Manisha Keer, Sabeera Haris, Shagun Chowdhary, Kirti Gupta, Aadya Tripathi and national champion Kiran.

In skeet, Olympian Angad Vir Singh Bajwa finds himself in the fourth place behind World Cup gold medallist Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Gurjoat Khangura.

They are followed by Man Singh, Sheeraz Sheikh, Abhay Singh Sekhon, Gurnihal Singh Garcha and Bhavtegh Singh Gill.

In women’s skeet, Ganemat Sekhon, national champion Maheshwari Chauhan and Darshna Rathore make the top three, followed by Areeba Khan, Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Sanjana Sood, Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala and Yashasvi Rathore.

