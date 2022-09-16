Entries in Shooting World Championship raise eye brows

After the stringent selection for the shooting World Championship, when the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) chose 45 shooters including juniors, two entries in centre fire pistol raised eye brows.

The World Championship is to be staged in Cairo, Egypt, from October 12,

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav and Vishwajeet Singh, who are not in the top 30, forget top-3, of the latest national ranking list, have entered the World Championship, along with the No.1 ranked Omkar Singh.

Even though the NRAI had announced that shooters in the non-Olympic events like centre fire pistol would fund their own entries, it was categorically mentioned that “only three shooters as per the ranking will be allowed to participate at their own cost”.

For the record, the 51-year-old Sanjeev will be competing in his maiden ISSF event. Vishwajeet competed in the junior events in 2014.

In comparison, only meritorious shooters figure in 25-metre standard pistol and 50-metre free pistol, which are also non-Olympic events.