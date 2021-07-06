Sportoon Olympic-bound Deepika on a high after World Cup show Deepika Kumari helped India claim three recurve gold medals in the Archery World Cup Stage-3 in Paris. Satish Acharya 06 July, 2021 18:24 IST Satish Acharya 06 July, 2021 18:24 IST Latest Sportoons Olympic-bound Deepika on a high after World Cup show Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub at Euro 2020, rain delays in Southampton Virat Kohli in focus - on and off the field BCCI requests ECB to rejig Test series schedule for IPL window IPL 2021 suspended amid coronavirus outbreak in India Rahul Dravid - ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ Is the short leg fielder vaccinated: new concern for batsmen! Sachin Tendulkar tests Covid-19 positive View More Sportoons